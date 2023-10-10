Who has taken the most wickets in ICC ODI World Cup tournaments?

Every wicket in International Cricket is very important but taking wickets in the World Cup for a country is like a cherry on top. Those wickets are priceless, that cannot be described in words.

ICC ODI World Cup is the toughest tournament of One Day International Cricket because it's competing between the top Cricket playing nations and that includes the best players across the globe. Taking wickets in this tournament is very hard and dominating this tournament is a much more difficult task. There are the players who dominated in the World Cup and took so many wickets for their respective countries.

Have a look on top wicket takers in ODI World Cup :

Name Matches Wickets Best Average Economy 5W

Glenn McGrath 39 71 7/15 18.19 3.96 2

Muthiah Muralidaran 40 68 4/19 19.63 3.88 0

Lasith Malinga 29 56 6/38 22.87 5.51 1

Wasim Akram 38 55 5/28 23.83 4.4 1

Mitchell Starc 19 50 6/28 15.14 4.61 3

Chaminda Vaas 31 49 6/25 21.22 3.97 1

Zaheer Khan 23 44 4/42 20.22 4.47 0

Javagal Srinath 34 44 4/30 27.81 4.32 0

Imran Tahir 22 40 5/45 21.17 4.41 1

Advertisement

Trent Boult 20 40 5/27 22.45 4.62 1

*Last updated on 8th October,2023.

Glenn McGrath: 71 Wickets

Australia fast bowler who is also known as a 'bowling machine', for his consistency in line and length. Because of his accuracy, he is known as one of the toughest bowlers to play. McGrath holds the record for the most number of wickets in the ODI World Cup, he took 71 wickets in 39 matches. Including two fifers and 42 maiden overs. In the World Cup McGrath took wickets with an average of 18.19 and an economy of 3.96. His best bowling performance in the World Cup was 7 wickets for 15 runs in the 2003 World Cup.

Muthiah Muralidaran: 68 Wickets

The Magician spin bowler from Sri Lanka took the second most number of wickets in the ODI World Cup. Murlidaran gets 68 dismissals with 4 times four wickets in a match. In the World Cup Murli has an average of 19.63 and an economy of 3.88. His best is 4 for 19.

Lasith Malinga: 56 Wickets

Third on the list is also Srilankan, a fast bowler who is known for his different action and Yorker bowling. Lasith Malinga took 56 wickets in his 29 World Cup appearances, his best bowling analysis in the World Cup is 6 for 38. He also took 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls against South Africa in 2007.

Wasim Akram: 55 wickets

' Swing of Sultan ' from Pakistan took 55 wickets in his 38 World Cup matches. Wasim Akram bowled with an average of 23.83 and an economy of 4.04 in the World Cup. Akram's best performance in the World Cup is 5 for 28; and also took four wickets in the World Cup.

Mitchell Starc: 50* Wickets

Last two ODI World Cups highest wicket taker is climbing in this list also. Australian left-arm fast bowler took 50 wickets in his just 19 World Cup games. Starc already registered 3 five wickets haul in the World Cup and he is looking forward to going up in this list by taking more wickets in the ongoing World Cup season.