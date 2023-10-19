‘Motherfu**er, I f**k Madonna’: Joe Rogan once shared Dennis Rodman Magic Johnson story that shows how crazy The Worm was

In 1992, the NBA experienced a significant change. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, legends of the game, were nowhere to be found. Players like Isaiah Thomas were on a decline, and the indomitable Michael Jordan took over the league. However, the landscape shifted again in 1996 when Magic Johnson staged a comeback.

Fear had surrounded Johnson's HIV diagnosis, causing even his teammates to shy away. The only exception was Dennis Rodman, who openly supported Johnson during an era when the disease was little understood.

Once, WWE Hall of Fame Ric Flair’s company joined comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience to discuss Rodman’s actions. Rogan made a nostalgic reference to a Damon Wayans joke about Rodman, Magic, HIV, and Madonna that some found too offensive even for its time.

Rogan recounted Wayans' comedic attempt saying, “As Rodman, “Motherfu**er, I f**k Madonna, I’ll spit in your mouth and accelerate your symptoms".

The trio, including Rogan, roared with laughter reminiscing the wild personality of The Worm. The segment is available to watch through the following embed.

Reviewing Rodman's situation with Magic Johnson, Rogan delivered reactions as memorable as the incident itself. Rodman's controversial statement, considering the then-misunderstood notion of HIV, elicited varied responses, with some seeing him as unhinged.

Magic Johnson's Comeback after Team-Up with Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman

Arguably, Johnson's perspective of the game was revolutionized by his invitation to the Jordan Dome. Previously, it was his fear of players that waged a desperate war against his desire to return and put on his jersey again. However, his mentality evolved as times changed.

Magic knew it was time to let the game flow through his hands again. Notably, he couldn't contain his excitement as he shared with his wife his anticipation to face Michael Jordan and the Worm. In line with this, the General of Showtime made his much-anticipated return in 1995.

Cookie Johnson, his wife, gave vivid details about that night during an interview with The New York Times. "Earvin returned that night, glowing and bursting with energy. I was asleep, but he woke me up and exclaimed, ‘I defeated them.’ I believed that it was this very moment, the chance to play against Michael Jordan, which served as solid proof that he could truly make it," she said.

Indeed, Johnson was once again adorned in Purple and Gold. As he marked his step back on the court since the 1992 All-Star game in 1995, the NBA spectators were filled with eager anticipation.

The Lakers secured their place in the postseason but fell short against the Houston Rockets in the initial round. Magic struggled to acclimate to the young core of the Lakers. Regardless, he attained what he had yearned for the 12-time All-Star had his final rendezvous with the game.