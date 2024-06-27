'Mox On His Way Back': Fans Believe WWE Have Hinted At Dean Ambrose's Return; Details Inside

Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose left the WWE in 2019 to join rival company AEW. The one-time WWE Universal Champion had reportedly developed cold feet with the company and thereby walked out. It’s been five years since he has been hustling at AEW.

However, it seems that WWE hasn't broken its ties with Moxley completely, as the company recently mentioned his name on their social media account. WWE had posted the iconic moments of The Shield, the group of which Moxley was part of along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from 2012-2014.

WWE mentions Dean Ambrose’s name on social media

WWE mentioned the name of Moxley aka Dean Ambrose on its X account which was shocking for many fans. The company is known for cutting ties with departed wrestlers completely, and not even taking names of those superstars on TV.

Several WWE superstars who have walked out and joined AEW like Chris Jericho, Cesaro, Edge, and Christian have not found any mention of their names on WWE’s social media whatsoever. However, Dean Ambrose seems to be the exception in this case.

On it’s X account, WWE wrote, “Watch the iconic moments featuring The Shield — Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose — from their debut at Survivor Series 2012 to their implosion on Raw in June 2014. Over 2 HOURS? BELIEVE THAT!”



Fans express their shock over WWE’s social media activity

One fan reacted, “DEAN AMBROSE MENTIONED IN 2024????” Another said, “dean ambrose mention in 2024 is wild”. A third wrote, “OMG they actually mentioned Dean Ambrose. WHAT!!!” A fourth user said, “Mox on his way back soon. Trust me.” Similarly, another said, “I’ve seen enough, he’s coming back at the Royal Rumble.”

Will Dean Ambrose Return in 2024?

Fans might tease a return of Ambrose, but the fact is, his current AEW contract expires in 2027, and until then it’s highly improbable for him to make a return to WWE. And not just the return, even Dean Ambrose’s cameo appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40, couldn’t be finalized, even though fans expected a reunion of The Shield. So, Dean Ambrose might not be seen in WWE at least for the next three years.

