Mr. McMahon Netflix Director Opens Up On How Sexual Trafficking Allegations 'Evolved' The Docuseries

The leading streaming giant Netflix announced the release of Vince McMahon's docuseries, slated to be released on September 25, 2024. The director of the docuseries, Chris Smith, has revealed that the project has evolved due to the allegations against the former WWE Chairman.

According to him, "The show intends to pull back the curtain to reveal the true Vince McMahon obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world. Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations."

Smith believes that the final product of the docuseries will showcase the deep and layered image of Vince McMahon, in addition to showing the legacy left behind by him

Netflix revealed that the Mr McMahon docuseries features a total of 200 hours of interviews with Vince McMahon himself (before the public controversy and his resignation from WWE), his close family members, business associates, and, most importantly, some of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. Additionally, there are interviews with reporters who brought Vince's allegations to light.

Meanwhile, Chris Smith has a brilliant track record as a director. He was behind the direction of the popular documentary, Tiger King, released on Netflix in 2020. Smith is also co-producing the docuseries alongside Bill Simmons.

The documentary Mr. McMahon is named after Vince McMahon's on-screen character during the Attitude Era. The series will explore the life of the former WWE owner, highlighting how he revolutionized professional wrestling by transforming a small, regional promotion into a global billion-dollar company.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Former WWE Star Recalls Horrific Advice To Impress Vince McMahon: 'Rub Oil On Your Chest And Go Knock On His Door'

Vince McMahon bought WWE from his father in 1982 when it was only a small promotion with regional popularity. The company left its association with NWA the following year to reach nationwide popularity. Hulk Hogan became his trump card in reaching the goal.

With The Hulkster's rise to stardom, WWE's popularity soared like never before nationwide, alongside the introduction of iconic PPVs like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

In the following decade, especially after the emergence of the Attitude Era, WWE attained global popularity. Now, the company is the world's largest wrestling promotion, hosting shows all over the world.

After successfully being in charge of WWE for four decades, Vince McMahon resigned, selling the company to Endeavor Group. The controversial chairman's name came up in sexual allegations made by former employee Janel Grant, and it is an ongoing lawsuit in the court.

Advertisement