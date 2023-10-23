MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya cried ‘like children’ after semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019 World Cup, says ex-coach

Sanjay Bangar, the previous batting coach for India, recently shared an emotional story about MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya. Bangar saw the three athletes break down into tears following their 2019 World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand in Manchester. He relayed this information while commentating during a 2023 World Cup IND vs. NZ match taking place in Dharamsala.

Contrasting sharply with their stellar track record of seven wins to a single loss during the group stage, the team entered the matchup as expected winners. However, the heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand in the semi-finals was still being felt years later.

Sanjay Bangar, while serving as the batting coach at the time, unveiled that Dhoni, along with newcomers Pant and Pandya, was visibly distraught in the dressing room following the disappointing loss. This deeply moving scene occurred during their inaugural participation in the ODI World Cup.

Bangar further empathized with the players during his Dharamsala commentary, saying, "The players were utterly desolated. Despite a commendable league phase win of seven matches, to suffer a defeat like this was devastating."

He continued, “Players cried like kids. MS Dhoni cried like children. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant had tears in their eyes. Such stories remain in the dressing room,”

Later, that game became Dhoni's final international outing before he took retirement in 2020. However, he has since continued his cricket career, leading CSK in the IPL. Under his leadership, CSK secured two IPL trophies in three years, and Dhoni has indicated his intention to participate in one more IPL season.

ALSO READ: ‘Can’t say Pakistan Zindabad’: Bengaluru cop halts fan's enthusiastic cheering

India's triumph over New Zealand in an ICC event after two decades

Yesterday, in the 2023 World Cup match held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India secured a victory over New Zealand by four wickets. This win marked their first triumph over New Zealand in an ICC event since 2003. It also ensured India's ascent to the top of the World Cup leaderboard as they celebrated their fifth consecutive win.

The cricket match began with New Zealand winning the toss and opting to bat first. They compiled a total of 273 runs across 50 overs, notably highlighted by Mitchell's 130 and Ravindra's 75. On the other hand, Shami significantly damaged New Zealand's batting performance by taking five wickets for India alongside Kuldeep's contribution of an additional two.

India then responded to the challenge set by New Zealand by reaching the target score within 48.2 overs, as they scored a total of 274 runs. Leading performances by Indian batsmen included Kohli's 95, Rohit's 46, and Jadeja's fantastic unbeaten 39. For New Zealand, Ferguson took two wickets. As a result of his stellar five-wicket performance, Shami earned the title of 'Player of the Match'.

Advertisement

Persisting in their undefeated performance in the tournament, India's victory earned them the top spot in the standings. In the face of a top-table clash against New Zealand, who has previously trumped in recent global tournament encounters, India's win was notably substantial given the notable absence of one of their key players.

ALSO READ: ‘He was confused actually’: KL Rahul reveals he had to convince Virat Kohli to go after century vs Bangladesh