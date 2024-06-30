MS Dhoni Congratulates Rohit Sharma And Team For World Cup Win; Says 'Thanks For The Priceless Birthday Gift'

India clinched their second T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final in Barbados. The match, held on Saturday, saw India secure a seven-run victory, making them the first team to win the title undefeated. This historic win prompted MS Dhoni to break his usual silence, sharing a photo of the Indian team on Instagram.

In a rare and heartfelt social media post, former Indian captain MS Dhoni celebrated India’s T20 World Cup triumph, expressing his gratitude to Rohit Sharma and the team for bringing the prestigious title home.

MS Dhoni’s emotional message

Dhoni, India’s last World Cup winning captain, penned an emotional message on Instagram. “WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self-belief, and doing what you guys did,” he wrote. He also thanked the team for the early birthday gift, adding, “From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world, a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. CONGRATULATIONS. Arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift.”

Dhoni's connection to India's T20 World Cup history is profound. He captained the team to their first T20 World Cup victory in 2007, defeating Pakistan in a memorable final. Under his leadership, India also won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. The latter was India's last ICC title until this recent triumph in Barbados.

A thrilling final match and Indian Cricket’s new era

In the final, India posted a total of 176/7, thanks to stellar performances by Virat Kohli, who scored 76 off 59 balls, and Axar Patel, who added a quick 47 off 31 balls. The Indian bowlers then held their nerve, with Jasprit Bumrah delivering a game-changing spell, taking 2/18.

South Africa, needing 16 runs off the final over, found themselves in trouble by Hardik Pandya’s precise bowling. A pivotal moment came when Suryakumar Yadav took a spectacular catch at long-off, dismissing the dangerous David Miller. From there, South Africa's tail-enders Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada couldn’t bridge the gap, sealing India’s victory.

This victory not only ended India’s 11-year wait for an ICC trophy but also marked the end of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s T20I career on a high note. The team's journey towards this win has been nothing short of emotional, as evidenced by Dhoni's touching tribute as well as the player’s emotions on the field.

