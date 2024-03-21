MS Dhoni Steps Down as Chennai Super Kings Captain, Hands Over the Leadership Baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad

Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again stunned everyone with his sudden decision to leave CSK’s captaincy. On Thursday, Chennai Super Kings announced that MS Dhoni has decided to step down as CSK captain and hand over the baton to the youngster.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead CSK in IPL 2024

The press release issued by the team stated, “MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season.”

Chennai Super Kings also posted a graphic hailing Ruturaj Gaikwad’s appointment as the captain of the team. “A new chapter begins at the Yellove Kingdom,” wrote the team.

It’s a privilege: Ruturaj Gaikwad

The team also shared a video in which Ruturaj Gaikwad was asked how he is feeling as he has been given the responsibility to lead one of the most successful IPL teams. Expressing his delight, Ruturaj spoke about how it is a privilege to be leading Chennai Super Kings but at the same time it feels good, and having experienced players in the squad makes it relieving.

“Feels good. It’s a privilege obviously. I feel, more than that, it’s a huge responsibility, but I’m really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone’s experienced enough so not much a thing for me to do. Plus, I have Mahi bhai in the team, Jaddu bhai as well, Ajju bhai as well, who’s been a great captain, to guide me. So, nothing much to worry. Just looking forward to enjoy it,” said Ruturaj.

MS Dhoni’s achievements at Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni joined Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008 and had been leading the team ever since. Under his captaincy, the team won a record 5 IPL trophies, the most by any IPL team- a record they jointly share with Mumbai Indians.

He led the Chennai Super Kings in 235 of the 249 games played by them in 14 IPL seasons. Under his leadership, the team reached the final record 10 times and ended up in playoffs for a record 12 times, except in 2020 and 2022.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has big shoes to fill in as he will have to continue the legacy left by MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings’ captain. It is also expected this year could be the last time Dhoni steps on the field and he might announce retirement after the end of this season.

