MS Dhoni's resounding response to playing for CSK in IPL 2024

In a monumental cricketing achievement, MS Dhoni stands as the sole captain to have secured triumph in the ICC ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy. While Dhoni has already bid adieu to international cricket, the yearning of his fans to witness him donning the iconic yellow jersey for CSK remains unwavering each season.

Fast forward to the present, the current leader of the Chennai Super Kings has unleashed a seismic revelation concerning his potential participation in IPL 2024.

"I'm trying my best", Dhoni replied to the interviewer about his participation in IPL 2024.

"If everything goes the right way, definitely I will be part of the CSK team. If not, we all will watch the IPL together," said MS Dhoni in the promotional event.

Notably, the Wicketkeeper had gone through surgery on his left knee after the IPL 2023. Dhoni added Doctor said,' By November the knee will be as normal as possible'.

The crowd cheered MS Dhoni's answer with applause and whistles. Thala is trying his best to make their fans happy and come back on the field after surgery.

Notably, MS Dhoni helped his team to win the 5th IPL title last season and he played with a knee injury throughout the tournament.

MS Dhoni played 250 IPL matches and scored 5082 runs with a strike rate of 135.92. Dhoni also registered 24 fifties in the popular domestic tournament.

Chennai Super Kings skipper led his team to victory in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

After winning IPL 2023 he confirmed his intention to return back in the yellow jersey in 2024. Dhoni mentioned the amount of love he received from fans that served as a special motivation to continue playing.

"Circumstantially, it's the best time to announce retirement. The easy thing for me is to say thank you and retire. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season," MS Dhoni said after CSK victory in IPL 2023.

