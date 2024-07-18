The American sports media personality Colin Cowherd has made an interesting claim about his reimagination of boxing legend Muhammad Ali in the modern era of media.

In a recent episode of the Games with Names podcast hosted by Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Cowherd drew a rather bold comparison between the boxing goat and contemporary sports superstars.

Cowherd's assertion that Ali would have been a combination of NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, along with soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, has sparked intriguing discussions about the enduring legacy of 'The Greatest'.

Muhammad Ali's timeless appeal according to Colin Cowherd

In the interview when asked about which past athlete would make an exceptional podcast host in today's media-saturated world, Cowherd who has a reputation of being provocative, didn’t hold back.

With no second thoughts, he mentions Muhammad Ali as a prime prospect who would have dominated immensely in the modern era of media because of his well-known charm, charisma and verbal prowess.

"If you YouTube 'Muhammad Ali' and go to Muhammad Ali's best press conferences; you can't believe it… He's going on these four-minute soliloquies, and you're like, 'Where's the teleprompter? I'm a broadcaster, like, how is he doing this?'" Cowherd said, emphasizing Ali's natural ability to captivate audiences without modern aids.

Colin Cowherd’s bold comparison of Muhammad Ali to Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Cristiano Ronaldo

Expanding on his comparison, Cowherd broke down the qualities that would make Ali a modern-day sensation:

"Ali today would be like Ronaldo; good-looking, Tom Brady; successful, and Mahomes; talented. He was everything—the looks, the talk. I think Ali was born early; he would have been amazing," Cowherd stated, painting a vivid picture of Ali's potential impact in today's sports landscape.

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady’s achievements in the NFL

To understand the weight of Cowherd's comparison, it's important to understand Mahomes and Brady's status in NFL history:

Tom Brady’s NFL achievements:

Seven Super Bowl victories

Ten Super Bowl appearances

Five Super Bowl MVP awards

Three-time league MVP

Numerous NFL records, including most passing completions, yards, and touchdowns

At just 28, Mahomes has already carved out an impressive career:

Three Super Bowl wins

Three-time Super Bowl MVP

Two-time league MVP

Six Pro Bowl selections

Cowherd while answering goes a little deeper with his claim beyond comparisons and explains what makes a podcaster a great podcast host.

According to Cowherd, curiosity and storytelling are key attributes, citing Joe Rogan as an example of a successful podcaster driven by sheer willingness to know about things.

"Joe Rogan's curious; you're curious. Curious people succeed. And storytellers. When you come on my show, one of the things I always say is, 'Hey, what do you got? What do you want today? What's your best story?' Storytelling works," Cowherd explained, drawing parallels between these qualities and Ali's natural gift for engaging audiences.

Muhammad Ali's enduring legacy

While Cowherd's comparisons are hypothetical, they serve to explain Ali's timeless appeal.

The boxing legend's ability to command attention, both in and out of the ring, continues to resonate decades after his prime, prompting discussions about his potential impact in today's media-driven sports world.

As discussion continues on about the greatest athletes across different eras, Cowherd's bold statement helps us understand Ali's unique position in sports history.

Whether seen through the lens of Brady's success, Mahomes' talent, or Ronaldo's global appeal, Muhammad Ali's legacy as 'The Greatest' remains unchallenged.

In an era where athlete's voices carry more weight than ever before, one can only imagine the impact Ali would have had with today's platforms at his disposal.

As Cowherd aptly put it, "I think Ali was born early; he would have been amazing."