Muhammad Mokaev Gets New Promotion After Parting Ways From UFC; Find Out Where He Is Headed To

Muhammad Mokaev is going back to his roots in Bahrain. After spending the early years of his life at the Brave CF, Mokaev has once again re-signed with the promotion. This comes after the English fighter was cut out from the UFC roster a month after disputes with Dana White and co. The news of him joining the promotion was confirmed by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting by the representatives of Brave CF.

Interestingly, the officials back in Bahrain had an entirely different take on the whole Muhammad Mokaev-UFC fiasco. They even went on to attack the UFC, accusing them of defamation. President Mohammad Shahid said, “There has been an unjust persecution of his character and attempts to use defamation to feed personal vendettas, and is clear that there are no clear reasons as to why the best athlete in the world cannot compete.” Shahid further stated that BRAVE CF is devoid of personal vendettas and is happy to welcome back one of their best fighters.

Turning back the clock, the curious case of Muhammad Mokaev seems utterly confusing. Deemed as a potential UFC lightweight title contender, Mokaev was pitted against Manel Kape. While the undefeated fighter did win his bout against Kape, the UFC did not seem to be too pleased with him. Soon after his bout was over, Dana White announced that the promotion was done with Mokaev. Terming him as a ‘great’ fighter, White hinted that Mokaev would be joining the PFL.

Unfortunately, PFL too, rejected the idea of signing Mokaev, which led him to request the UFC to let him fight for free. Although Dana White did not detail the exact reason for Mokaev’s sudden release, he did mention that the UFC matchmakers were not keen on signing him anymore. Following the official decision, Conor McGregor, considered to be a close ally of Dana White, also voiced his support in favor of the decision.

But for the UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, such a decision was a matter of ‘shame’. Aspinall referred to the incident that took place between Mokaev and Kape inside their hotel. He mentioned that this was not the first instance of two rival teams getting involved in a scuffle at the hotel.

Thus, judging a fighter based on such incidents felt wrong to Tom Aspinall. Fortunately for ‘The Punisher’, he seems to have found his place in BRAVE CF and will be looking to build his legacy once again by continuing his undefeated run.

