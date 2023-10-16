‘MVP Brock Purdy getting outplayed by an XFL player’: 49ers star QB dissed by fans after unbeaten run ends with Browns loss

In less than a week, the San Francisco 49ers shifted from dominant to defeated. This serves as a stern reminder that the NFL has no space for non-error teams or guaranteed outcomes. The first setback for Brock Purdy arrived as a starter when the Niners' regular-season winning streak, spanning 15 games, was halted. This disruption was a result of Jake Moody, a rookie kicker, missing a 41-yard field goal with only six seconds left. Consequently, this led to an unexpected 19-17 victory for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Heading into the game with an almost invincible demeanor after obliterating Dallas 42-10 at their home turf the previous week, the 49ers (5-1) had consistently tallied at least 30 points in their first five games.

However, they hit a wall when confronted by Cleveland's top-rated defense. The 49ers' struggle was further amplified in the second half as they had to make do without their game-changers, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, both of whom had to exit due to injuries.

The 23-year-old Purdy up till now had an impeccable pro career, clinching his initial 10 regular series starts and securing the topmost passer score of 121.1 – an all-time high in the league for any quarterback through 10 matches. However, the Browns effectively threw him off his game, resulting in him only completing 12 out of 27 passes. This hits a lowly 44%, a considerable drop from his incoming league-leading average of 72.1%.

What are Brock Purdy's yearly earnings?

After being picked as the 262nd selection in the 2022 draft, Brock Purdy signed a four-year contract worth USD 3,737,008 with the San Francisco 49ers. Spotrac reveals that this deal breaks down to an average annual salary of USD 934,252, along with a signing incentive of USD 77,000. As reported by Spotrac, Purdy is ranked 79th in terms of earnings among other NFL quarterbacks.

It's projected that Purdy's income will rise in sync with his advancement as an elite quarterback as it mirrors his achievements as well as his potential. Any shift in Purdy's league ranking will be keenly observed by NFL enthusiasts and analysts.

Celebrity Net Worth gauges Brock Purdy's net worth at around USD 300,000. Since his draft standing considerably affects his net worth, the details in his contract are uniquely laid out.

