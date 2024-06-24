MVP Says WWE Stole The Hurt Business’ Gimmick and Gave It to Roman Reigns Led Bloodline

A current WWE superstar, Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP), has made a big allegation against the WWE. MVP, who was part of the now-disbanded group The Hurt Business, has accused the management of stealing their group’s concept and giving it to Roman Reigns’ Bloodline.

The Hurt Business consisted of Bobby Lashley, Curtis Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP as the leader. The group had a good but short run, and it was disbanded in 2021. MVP seems not to have liked the company's decision and has thereby now trained his guns on the WWE.

What did MVP say about WWE stealing Hurt Business’ storyline?

MVP made this explosive revelation on his Instagram account. It was, in fact, a fan who wrote this whole thing, to which MVP agreed instantly. The fan wrote, “They took your gimmick and crew and gave it to the bloodline. That’s what happened . You guys were so Kool—the suits, the attitude, and gold. A complete unit!”. To which MVP responded, “True story.”

MVP has previously also spoken about bringing back The Hurt Business Gimmick but said that Triple H refused. ”Triple H had the power to fix it. He chose not to. Go figure,” he said. Even though there has been a brief reunion of this group, it has never been revived. Bobby Lashley, who was part of this group, once said that the breakup “hurt his heart.”

Even former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns once accepted that the group “broke up too early”. “The Hurt Business, that was a good group, you know what I mean? It may have, you know, broke up a little too early,” he said.

Did Vince McMahon decide to break up The Hurt Business faction?

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported in 2021 that it was basically Vince McMahon’s decision to end the group because he didn’t want to push certain superstars. “The breakup of The Hurt Business was a decision made by Vince McMahon,” Meltzer said.

He said that Bobby Lashley and MVP had reached out to McMahon to reconsider his decision, but their pleas fell on the deaf ears of the former chief. It was done just before WrestleMania 37, and this decision didn’t go well with Lashley and MVP, but with a big section of WWE fans.

Be that as it may, Vince is gone, and Triple H is now the current COO. But even he isn’t interested in bringing back the group. MVP is now the manager of Nigerian giant Omos, but the big superstar hasn’t been around WWE for the last few days. It looks like, even MVP’s days in WWE are numbered now.

