‘My Focus Is on the NBA Finals’: JJ Redick Breaks Silence Over Joining LA Lakers As Head Coach

If rumors are to be believed, JJ Redick might very well take over as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. The current media sensation and former NBA player, though, isn't confirming anything just yet.

As a member of ESPN's broadcast team, Redick is scheduled to call the NBA Finals. When questioned on GoJo and Golic regarding Shams Charania's report claiming that the Lakers "are zeroing in" on Redick as the front-runner for their open coaching position, Redick remained silent on the matter.

What did Redick say?

Redick said, “My focus is on the NBA Finals, I will say that. In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over. I'll just say that.” The Lakers fired Darvin Ham and his coaching staff at the beginning of last month following their loss to the Denver Nuggets in their first-round playoff series.

Why Redick is the frontrunner for the Lakers job?

Redick fulfills a lot of the requirements on the Lakers' lengthy wish list for their next head coach. The organization believes that Redick is the best candidate to lead the Lakers into their next era while simultaneously maximizing the team's chances of winning a championship now that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy. He appears to be a coach who, unlike his two predecessors, Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham, will possess the gravitas to dominate the locker room and hold players accountable.

Regarding Redick's work ethic, there are no questions, especially when compared to Ham's. Ham was frequently criticized for not being more prepared. On the other hand, Redick is extremely methodical and well-organized. He went from rigidly attempting 342 game-speed shots every day in the offseason while still a player to quickly becoming one of the best NBA analysts and podcasters in the business after retiring in 2021.

