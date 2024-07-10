‘My Hands Are Trisexual’; Jake Paul Agrees to Rematch Mike Perry in MMA After Boxing Fight

Jake Paul has accepted to rematch Mike Perry in MMA after their boxing fight on July 20. In a recent social media clip posted by DAZN, Paul could be seen saying that he’s ready to rematch ‘Platinum’ in an MMA fight.

Perry, though, doubted that they would actually fight in MMA. He claimed BJJ and wrestling is not something that someone keeps in their back pocket.

Jake Paul accepts Mike Perry’s rematch offer

Mike Perry, who replaces Mike Tyson to face Jake Paul on July 20, is a UFC veteran and has fought in BKFC. Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian recently hinted that ‘The Problem Child’ would be ready to face Perry in MMA.

Paul has now doubled down on that claim, saying on DAZN Boxing, “I’m down like, when I beat Mike Perry in boxing, f*** it, we could run it back in MMA. I want an MMA fight. I mean, the Smart Cage is literally right there. And I think once I start MMA, my wrestling background is going to come out and I think I’ll be a very dangerous MMA fighter as well.”

Paul added, “So, Mike Perry can get it. My hands are trisexual – they’ll try anything once and that’s MMA.”

Perry, though, has doubted Jake Paul’s claims, even proposing a bare-knuckle fight against ‘The Problem Child’. Perry also recalled the time he sparred Paul and claimed that the latter’s experience on that occasion was enough for staying away from an MMA match.

Jake Paul is currently 9-1 as a pro-boxer with his recent win coming against Ryan Bourland in March. Mike Perry, meanwhile, has a pro-boxing record of 0-1 and his only fight was in 2015.

Perry is a UFC veteran and has earned notable wins in BKFC. He is currently the face of bare-knuckle fighting.

Mike Perry outlines plan to beat Jake Paul

Mike Perry is ready to come out all guns blazing in his boxing fight against Jake Paul. Perry is planning to land on Paul with power and reckons ‘The Problem Child’ won’t like it. Perry further vowed to wilt Paul using his pressure.

Perry also told Morning Kombat that he has taken enough pointers out from Paul’s fight against Tommy Fury, which marks the influencer’s only loss inside the squared circle.

Perry has extensive experience in the BKFC, where hands are used as the only weapon. However, whether Perry’s power translates with the boxing gloves in place, could be a deciding factor in the fight on July 20.