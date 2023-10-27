‘My mom used to have a crush’: Kevin Durant shares heartwarming story after overtaking Hakeem Olajuwon on NBA’s All-Time scoring list

On Thursday night, Kevin Durant piled up 39 points, the highest in the game. However, his scintillating performance couldn't prevent a 100-95 defeat to the Lakers. Although, he did manage to overtake Hakeem Olajuwon and grabbed the 12th spot on the NBA all-time scoring list.

Durant hit his stride in the fourth quarter, clashing with Austin Reaves and successfully making a challenging shot to outpace Olajuwon.

Later in the night, Durant recounted an endearing anecdote about his mother's admiration for Olajuwon during the post-game press conference, saying

"My mom had a crush on Olajuwon when I was a kid… that's all I used to hear in the house. It wasn't Jordan; it was Olajuwon. She encouraged me to study his game from a young age.

I deeply respect his skills, his life journey, and his basketball career. It's truly an honor to be among the basketball greats, and I'm grateful."

With an amazing sum of 26,910 career points, Durant is regarded as one of the scoring virtuosos in the basketball world. He required just 37 points in the Thursday game to exceed Olajuwon.

Durant had a remarkable last season, with 1,366 points under his belt from a total of 47 games, which matched his rhythm from the season before, where he scored 1,643 points in 55 games (2021-2022 season).

A prediction for this season implies that if he maintains his scoring trend and amasses approximately 1,600 points, he'll be ahead of Carmelo Anthony (28,289), securing the No. 9 slot on the scoring list.

If he stays fit throughout the season and makes over 2,000 points, he'll surpass Shaquille O’Neal (28,596) and secure the No. 8 spot.

ALSO READ: Victor Wembanyama, NBA's most exciting prospect since LeBron James, breaks most watched season-opening game record on debut

LeBron vs. Durant: Lakers Triumph Over Suns

On Thursday night, LeBron James and Kevin Durant faced one another at the Crypto.com Arena in a game that ended up being the first official confrontation between them since December 2018.

The game was part of the regular season and was more significant compared to their preseason encounter last week.

Leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 100-95 win over the Phoenix Suns, 38-year-old James dominated the game, particularly in the fourth quarter.

He was close to achieving a triple-double, scoring 21 points, with nine assists and eight rebounds to his name.

In a beautiful show of mutual admiration and respect, the two seasoned veterans James and Durant, 35, shared a hug after the game. Durant played without his teammates Devin Booker and Bradley Beal against the Lakers.

Advertisement

He and Booker had teamed up earlier in the week to lead their team to a win against the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the NBA season on Tuesday.

Despite the absence of his regular companions, Durant was the most prolific scorer in the game, putting up an impressive 39 points, more than the combined scores of the other starters on his team.

ALSO READ: Kevin Durant courted with tribute video and standing ovation from Warriors ahead of Suns win in NBA season opener