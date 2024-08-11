'My Mom’s Died in My Hands': Dereck Lively II Makes Shocking Revelation Amid Mental Health Battle During Mavs’ NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks' 2024 campaign came to a disappointing conclusion. They had little expectation going into the season but finished it with a spot in the Finals against the Boston Celtics. Sadly, the squad lacked the strength to overcome the formidable Celts. More than just the mishap, though, Dereck Lively II, the rookie for the Mavs, carried a heavy heart the entire postseason. Additionally, the 20-year-old talked about it before the new season.

The rookie for the Mavs, who split rim protection duties with Daniel Gafford last season, performed admirably. In the regular season, D-Live averaged 8.8 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game. On April 12, just as the rookie was ready to make his postseason debut, his 53-year-old mother Kathy Drysdale passed away from cancer. Lively did, however, play in the postseason, scoring 7.9 points and grabbing 7.4 rebounds, and leading the Texas team to their first NBA Finals in 13 years.

Lively recently gave a moving speech in which he discussed his mental health during difficult times. With a determined expression on his face, the rising star said, "As soon as the playoffs start, y'all already know, my mother passed away. My mom passed away in my hands. I feel like I must be here, I have to concentrate on basketball, but I also can't even go home at this moment because I don't have my entire life together.

Dereck Lively II then proceeded to impart valuable wisdom to the next generation. He added, “Y’all mad if y’all mom take y’all phones. My mom is not there no more. So, I got to show up. No matter if it’s a Tuesday night, no matter if it’s a Wednesday morning. Must give your hundred percent.” Looking at the statement, D-Live has committed himself entirely to basketball.

Dereck Lively II has shown himself to be an asset to the Mavs. Undoubtedly a long-missing piece that Luka Doncic was searching for. Still, this was helpful to only make it to the Finals. The group required additional resources and Klay Thompson is the response. The Mavs were unable to break through the Celts' defense, despite having two extremely dangerous shooters, Luka and Kyrie Irving, on their side. The two All-Stars lost a heartbreaking series 4-1 because of their inability to find open space on the floor.

However, Klay's presence means that the opposition must contend with three excellent shooters, which will naturally free up more floor space. Dereck Lively II may also enter the picture, clearing the board and gathering the offense. Above all, in his sophomore year, the rising star can get more minutes.

