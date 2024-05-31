‘My N***a Trump Was Setup…’: Andrew and Tristan Tate React to Donald Trump Getting Convicted in Hush Money Trial

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony charges in the Hush Money trial. This verdict marks the first time a former President has been convicted of a crime. Amid the verdict, the jury's decision has now ignited fierce debates. Supporters claim political bias, while critics see it as justice served. Among the most vocal supporters are Andrew and Tristan Tate, who have fiercely defended Trump.

For the unversed, the case involved hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made the payment to keep Daniels quiet before the 2016 election. Trump denied the affair but was still convicted.

Explosive reactions from Andrew and Tristan Tate

Andrew and Tristan Tate didn't hold back in their livestream. "My n***a Trump was setup by the system," Andrew declared, sparking immediate reactions.

Tristan jumped in, agreeing, "He was set up by the system." Andrew then emphasized, "My n***a Trump." Tristan added, "They’re tryna keep a black man down, in America of all places."

Their comments quickly spread across social media, igniting both support and backlash. But that wasn't all. Andrew also announced he would donate $200,000 to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign. He believes in Trump and wants to support his run for the presidency.

Andrew's bold statements and generous donation show his strong commitment to Trump. The Tates' outspoken defense of Trump highlights the deep divide in public opinion. Some view them as staunch supporters standing up against what they see as injustice.

Tate's vision for 2024

Not so long ago, Andrew Tate shared his thoughts on Trump becoming President again during his Rumble stream, Tatespeech. "Yeah, we all want Trump to win, that will be amazing for the culture!" he exclaimed. Tate believes a Trump presidency would usher in an era where "real men are in charge of the world again."

Andrew elaborated, "So if you’re not a real man, you’re gonna be more f*cked than now, because no one will come to help you." Tate emphasized the importance of personal responsibility, especially in politics.

"I don’t think people know how much personal responsibility they have in all things, especially politics," he added.

Tate's comments reflect his strong support for Trump's leadership style and his belief in the need for a return to traditional values.

How will this conviction impact Trump's bid for the presidency? Will his supporters rally stronger, or will the legal battles prove too significant?

