‘My Opponents Are D–D?’: WWE Star Reacts as Wyatt 6 Victimizes His MITB Qualifier Contenders on Next Week’s Raw

After weeks of cryptic teasing, Wyatt 6 finally made their much-anticipated appearance on Raw. However, the spooky faction made a statement with their menacing presence by wreaking havoc backstage.

In addition, Wyatt 6 took out two major stars who were slated to participate in the Money in the Bank qualifier match next week.

The two stars who were victimized by Wyatt 6 are none other than Chad Gable and Braun Strowman. In light of the segment, Big Bronson Reed, who was set to face Braun Strowman and Chad Gable in a triple-threat match, took to social media, seeking answers from WWE.

Big Bronson Reed reacts after Wyatt 6 take out his opponents for next week’s Raw

Taking to X, The Australian wrestler tagged Raw general manager, Adam Pearce to get clarity on what transpired as Raw went off the air. As mentioned above, Bronson Reed was set to face Braun Strowman and Chad Gable in an MITB qualifier match. However, the destruction of his opponents has left Reed without a competitor to face to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

He wrote, "So my opponents are dead??? @ScrapDaddyAP do I get in by default!!!!??? I mean how could you not want this at MITB unless you're a big BOZO!"

As it stands, Reed will have to wait and see if he qualifies by default. But considering the amount of talent waiting to be in the ladder match, he will most likely find an opponent next week.

Wyatt 6 has put the entire Raw roster on notice by taking out the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, and Chad Gable. As the camera panned backstage, Gable was spotted lying bloodied and motionless.

Interestingly, Gable was determined to win the MITB ladder match, as he was seen soliloquizing about winning the World Championship. Similarly, Braun Strowman’s lifeless body was seen lying in the carnage.

The fact that Wyatt 6 targeted Braun Strowman is interesting, as the former WWE Universal Champion was initially a member of the Wyatt family. At this point, it’s unclear why Wyatt 6 launched an attack specifically on Strowman and Gable. We will have to wait until next week’s Raw for answers.

Who are the Wyatt 6 members?

The latest edition of Raw finally saw Uncle Howdy’s Wyatt 6 come to the spotlight. After Jey Uso’s match, the lights went out and a mysterious female figure made her way to the ramp. As the foreboding music set an ominous tone for the impending destruction, most figures appeared on camera.

It’s no secret that the creation of this faction is a nod to the late Bray Wyatt’s legendary legacy. And now it’s clear that the characters involved in Wyatt 6 are born to play their spooky roles.

Nikki Cross is playing the role of Sister Abigail, who is Bray Wyatt’s kayfabe sister. Joe Gacy is portraying Huskus, The Pig Boy from the Firefly Fun House. Moving on, Erick Rowan is playing the role of Rambling Rabbit.

And finally, Dexter Lumis, who was previously known for his eccentricities, has assumed the role of Mercy the Buzzard.

All in all, Wyatt 6 has shaped up and is ready to conquer WWE. It remains to be seen what happens next on Raw, as the new faces of fear are finally here.