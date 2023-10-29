‘My wife makes a lot of money’: When Tom Brady hilariously explained to Kimmel why he wasn’t top paid NFL player

Tom Brady achieved the title of highest-paid NFL player of the year in 2022. However, back in 2019, Brady wasn’t even in the top 10.

During his star appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Show back in 2019, Tom Brady shared a sarcastic explanation for why he wasn’t the highest-paid NFL player.

Let’s take a look at what the NFL legend said:

Tom Brady’s sarcastic reply on why he wasn’t the highest-paid NFL player in 2019

Back in 2019, Tom Brady was a guest on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, broadcasted on May 3 on YouTube.

During the episode, host Jimmy Kimmel asked Tom Brady why he wasn’t the highest paid in the NFL.

Also Read: Tom Brady’s love life: All Women NFL legend has been linked to post his divorce from Gisele Bundchen

Jimmy’s exact statement was, “You should be the highest-paid player in football. But you are not the highest-paid player because you don’t demand that. I think you’re like 15th or 20th. Shouldn’t you be the highest-paid guy?”.

Tom Brady explained that his priority has been more towards winning the games and less towards the money that’s coming along the way.

The NFL legend explained the same, saying, “But the thing I’ve always felt for me in my life, you know winning is been a priority and my wife, my wife makes a lot of money so.”

Also Read: ‘I cried’: Former Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe once revealed watching Tom Brady win Super Bowl left him ‘disheartened’

It was back in 2019 that Tom sarcastically shared his explanation of why he wasn’t the highest-paid NFL player.

But 4 years later, he was given the title of highest-paid NFL athlete, as per Front Office Sports.

Advertisement

Given his business ventures, do you believe Tom Brady has the potential to become the richest former athlete of all time, just like Michael Jordan?