MyKayla Skinner’s Husband Praises Wife Amid ‘Death Threats’ Due to Simone Biles Feud: ‘Strongest Person I Know’

Mykayla Skinner recently became the talk of the town for the controversial comment she made in June. However, despite all the hate and negativity Skinner is dealing with currently, her husband, Jonas Harmer defended her, while also acknowledging that she is the strongest person he knows.

Harmer appreciated his wife and offered his support via Skinner's Instagram video’s comment section. He shared how he is proud of her for apologizing for her mistakes as well as standing up for herself.

Jonas Harmer wrote; “Proud of you for apologizing when you did, staying quiet when you did, and now standing up for yourself. You’re the strongest person I know!”

It all initially started in June when the former American gymnast shared a controversial remark on the current USA Gymnast Team. According to her, the current squad lacks ethics and is lazy as compared to the previous team. Although she later deleted that video, she has received criticism now.

When the Team USA teammates including Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera won in the team all-around final at the ongoing Paris Olympics, Biles subtly criticized the 27-year-old former gymnast through her Instagram story, defending herself and her teammates against the former gymnast's questioning.

Fans alike thus started sharing all the hate towards Skinner and she even received death threats over the rivalry involving her and Biles. To stop this, the 2020 Tokyo Silver medalist recently released a four-minute-long Instagram video to call off the alleged bullying she’s receiving currently.

Skinner further apologized for poorly articulating her point on the Team USA squad. She even begged the 11-time Olympic medalist to request her fans to put a stop to the criticism and cyberbullying.

Skinner stated; “Watching people cheer on the bullying, which has led to threats of physical harm to me, my husband and our daughter is disgusting. So please, at this point, I am just asking for it to just stop for the sake of my family, because enough is enough.”

She further added; “My family and my friends don't deserve to be caught in a crossfire here. They've done nothing. So, to Simone, I am asking you to directly and publicly to please put a stop to this. Please ask your followers to stop.”

It is important to note that before the Summer Olympics Games, Skinner had already apologized on social media for her comments on the squad. She even revealed that she had sent messages to each of the five gymnasts for her remarks.

