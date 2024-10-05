Name of LA Lakers Superfan Who Paid Five Figures for Bronny James' Summer League Jersey Revealed

The organizers had anticipated that the jersey worn by rookie Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League, which went up for auction last month, would sell for between $6,000 and $10,000. However, the final price was almost four times higher. The jersey sold for $38,400 at Sotheby's "Summer League Selects" auction, which included several 2024 NBA Draft selections, as revealed by The Athletic in September.

The buyer has now been identified by TMZ Sports as David Kohler, president and founder of SCP Auctions and a passionate Lakers fan. Kohler will now add Bronny James' jersey to his extensive collection of Lakers memorabilia, which spans decades, as noted in the report.

Kohler's collection was noted in the report, "including items from Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Jerry West, Bronny's Pops, and just about every significant player to wear a Lakers uniform."

Bronny James had a sluggish start to his Summer League career, but he finished strong, scoring 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting in his final two games. Despite starting the first four games of the summer session 0-for-15 from three-point range, the rookie finished the session 3-of-8.

With the No. 55 overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Lakers selected the son of LeBron James, a former guard for USC. In one season at USC, the 19-year-old averaged 4.8 points on 36.6% shooting and 26.7% from three, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves squared off on Friday night to begin the 2024 preseason.

Advertisement

In addition, this game marked the much-awaited debuts of second-round pick Bronny James, son of Lakers star LeBron James, and new head coach JJ Redick. Bronny saw his first NBA action early in the second quarter, checking in for the first time, as both LeBron and Anthony Davis were sitting out.

ALSO READ:Bronny James Girlfriend Sparks Buzz With Bold Five-Word Post Ahead of NBA Preseason