Nate Diaz Blames UFC and Dana White for MMA Rematch vs Jorge Masvidal Falling Apart: 'Wants to Lock Me Down Forever'

Nate Diaz has blamed the UFC and Dana White for a failed MMA rematch against Jorge Masvidal. Diaz claimed he wanted the biggest fights outside the UFC, and no other boxer wanted to fight him.

He wanted a rematch against Masvidal in MMA, which never came to fruition because the UFC wouldn’t allow Masvidal to do so. Diaz furthered that the UFC would’ve locked him down contractually forever, meaning the Masvidal boxing match was the best available option for him.

Nate Diaz sheds light on failed Jorge Masvidal rematch

Nate Diaz, who is set to step into the squared circle against Jorge Masvidal this weekend , has revealed he actually wanted an MMA rematch. Diaz claimed fighting Masvidal in boxing was not his first choice; however, it was the biggest available option.

The Stockton native told ESPN in a recent interview, “I don’t know if I can sleep with doing that. Like we should be fighting a whole fighting so I can whip his whole a..s. you know what I’m saying,”

Diaz added, “I had a lot of convincing. I was like, why don’t we fight an MMA? Oh, he can’t fight MMA; he is not allowed. So I was like, well, as long as we get to go out there and settle some is the biggest deal outside the UFC for me. Because none of the boxers wants to box. Then UFC wants to lock me down forever. So it was the biggest fight. The biggest thing I can do at the moment,”

Nate Diaz made his pro-boxing debut against Jake Paul last year and will now step back into the ring for his second fight. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal makes his return to combat sports for the first time since his UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns.

Diaz and Masvidal first fought at UFC 244, headlining the PPV at MSG for the inaugural BMF title. ‘Gamebred’ dominated the fight bell to bell before the doctors stopped the contest due to a cut over Diaz’s eye.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal: Boxing fight preview

While Jorge Masvidal dominated Nate Diaz in their first fight, he used kicks to support his hands in that fight. In boxing, that option won’t be there for ‘Gamebred’ to capitalize on.

Diaz is known for his pressure-style fighting and has a good boxing background. He trains under Richard Perez and has sparred with world-class boxers like Andre Ward and more.

Masvidal, on the other hand, was known as one of the cleanest MMA boxers during his UFC reign. He has lightning speed, impeccable timing, and nasty power. Hence, both fighters are students of the sweet science.

Despite the two UFC veterans fighting outside the realm of their expertise, the fight this weekend could turn out to be a good watch.