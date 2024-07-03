Nate Diaz Responds in Typical Fashion When Asked if He and Conor McGregor Are Cool Now

Nate Diaz recently appeared on the All the Smoke Productions podcast. His comments about Conor McGregor caught everyone’s attention. Did Diaz finally make peace with McGregor? Their rivalry is considered one of the best in MMA history. Remember their epic battles at UFC 196 and UFC 202?

Diaz shocked the world by submitting McGregor. The latter returned the favor in their rematch with a narrow decision win. Fans still talk about these legendary fights. Are the two fighters now on good terms? Diaz's response was classic and unfiltered. His bluntness keeps the rivalry alive.

Did they bury the hatchet? Diaz keeps it real

In the podcast segment, the host asked Diaz about his rivalry with McGregor. "Your rivalry with Conor was one of the best in MMA. So much bad blood. When you look back on it, do you think that you two elevated each other?" the host inquired.

"Hundred percent," Diaz responded without hesitation. The host then probed further, asking, "Are y’all good now?" Diaz's response was classic Nate Diaz—straightforward and unapologetically blunt. "I think he's cool but f*** him," Diaz replied, drawing laughter from the host and resonating with fans who appreciate Diaz's no-nonsense attitude.

Interestingly, not so long ago, Diaz also addressed McGregor’s recent decision to pull out of UFC 303 due to an injury. Many criticized McGregor for withdrawing, but Diaz supported him.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Diaz supported McGregor's decision to withdraw from UFC 303, stating it was sensible to delay the fight until fully recovered. He added that in the past, he had fought through injuries and understood the importance of being in peak condition for such high-stakes bouts. "Good idea. If I get f*cked up, I would like to push the fight back too," Diaz remarked. He also added that he wouldn’t want to fight until he was “100%.”

Diaz's remarks not only show his usual bluntness but also a rare moment of empathy for his old rival. This mix of respect and defiance keeps their legendary rivalry alive and well.

Diaz reveals he fought Masvidal with a torn meniscus

Nate Diaz is gearing up to face Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match this Friday, hoping to avenge his previous loss. Reflecting on his UFC days, Diaz shared how he fought through significant injuries. On MightyCast, Diaz said, "Yeah, I've been f***** up. That's what I'm feeling Conor right now. Who been on his ass? I've been f***** up for hella fights and I don't be pulling out fights."

Diaz revealed he fought Masvidal with a torn meniscus, saying, "I tore my meniscus two weeks before I fought him and I couldn't even f****** hardly walk." Despite his injury, he headlined at Madison Square Garden and lost via doctor stoppage at UFC 244. Diaz's determination to fight, even when injured, highlights his warrior spirit.

From his no-holds-barred comments about Conor McGregor to revealing the injuries he fought through, Diaz remains as captivating as ever. So, what do you think? Will we ever see these two icons clash again in the Octagon?