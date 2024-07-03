Nate Diaz Reveals He Went on a Four-Week Bender Before Jake Paul Fight: ‘He Was the Easiest Fight I Ever Had'

Nate Diaz has revealed he went on a four-week bender before his fight with Jake Paul. Diaz claimed Paul was his easiest opponent ever and he didn’t have any trouble going to sleep as the fight didn’t scare him.

Diaz added that he had been training for months and was over with training. Hence, he went on a four-week bender ahead of the clash against ‘The Problem Child’.

Nate Diaz makes revelation about Jake Paul fight

Nate Diaz, who was recently called the weakest puncher by Jake Paul , has revealed about going on a four-week bender before the boxing match. During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Diaz said, “For one, I was injured and I couldn’t even really throw a punch. I was f—ed up. And for two, he was the easiest fight I ever had. That was the longest fight at the heaviest weightclass I ever had. Never got tired. Never got hurt. Nothing.”

Diaz added, “I went on a four week bender before the fight. We trained hard for months on months and we were over it, me and my whole team. So I sat back and started kicking it. I was over training.”

Diaz further claimed that if it was a scary opponent, he wouldn’t have done that The Stockton native revealed that he has taken a much more serious approach to the fight against Jorge Masvidal.

He lost to Paul via decision in his pro-boxing debut against Paul in 2023. The former UFC superstar returns to action on July 6, taking on fellow UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal inside the squared circle.

Nate Diaz reacts to Jake Paul’s weakest puncher claims

Jake Paul recently mocked Nate Diaz for his punching power and Diaz has now addressed the matter. He claimed he wasn’t throwing hard punches against Paul and was coasting through the fight because he wasn’t fully fit.

Diaz also claimed that Paul was the one who asked him to fight in a heavier weight than where he usually fights. Hence, Diaz was completely dismissive of Paul’s claims. Nate Diaz, during his UFC career, has shown his impressive boxing skills.

The Stockton superstar will square off against Masvidal next, another fighter who is known for having good hands.

