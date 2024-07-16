Nate Diaz Sues Promoter for Fraud and Breach of Contract Over 10 Million USD Boxing Match With Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz is in a fight outside the ring now. Did you hear about his recent boxing match with Jorge Masvidal? It was a thrilling event. Fans packed the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Diaz won by majority decision. But there's a twist. He’s suing promoter Fanmio and Solomon Engel.

Why you ask? Well, he claims they owe him $9 million. Can you believe it? Diaz only received $1 million upfront. What happened to the rest? Engel says the event didn’t make enough money. He even mentioned his wife might divorce him over the financial loss. Will Diaz get his money?

A $9 million payday gone missing?

Nate Diaz, a seasoned fighter known for his resilience inside the UFC octagon, recently stepped into the boxing ring against Jorge Masvidal. This encounter, however, has spiraled into a complex legal battle.

According to Diaz, he was contracted to earn $10 million for the bout but has only received a fraction of that amount. As detailed in the lawsuit, Diaz was paid $1 million upfront with the remainder expected post-event.

As it turns out, the fight's financial results didn't align with expectations. Solomon Engel, the promoter behind Fanmio, has reportedly faced significant losses, which he claimed hindered his ability to fulfill the payment obligations. In the lawsuit according to MMA Fighting, Diaz's legal team quoted Engel's desperate disclosures, “Fanmio and Engel are now reneging on their written and oral promises and guarantees to pay $9 million owing to Diaz because they claim they are going to lose money on the event. In a flurry of desperate calls to Diaz's representatives following the event, Engel despondently groveled that he was going to lose more money than he anticipated on the event if he paid Diaz what he had promised and that his wife might divorce him because of the financial losses."

Moreover, Engel’s situation escalated to the point where he mentioned the possibility of declaring bankruptcy as a means to sidestep the financial burden of the payout. This revelation came as a shock to Diaz and his team, given the event’s success in terms of attendance and public interest. The lawsuit starkly highlights these communications as evidence of Engel's breach of both verbal and written agreements.

Now, Diaz is taking firm legal steps to recover the remaining $9 million, citing fraud and breach of contract. This lawsuit not only emphasizes the financial discrepancies but also casts a shadow on the ethical practices of sports promotion. As Diaz fights for his due, the case unfolds as a critical narrative on the importance of honoring contractual agreements in sports.

Gracie advocates for Diaz-McGregor trilogy

Nate Diaz’s coach, Cesar Gracie, has sparked excitement by suggesting a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor . Following Diaz’s recent win over Jorge Masvidal, Gracie believes now is the perfect time for this highly anticipated bout. On the Submission Radio podcast, Gracie said, “Chandler and McGregor is a good fight, too. But, I mean, just from the history of Nate and McGregor, I think it’d be a bigger fan fight if they had a trilogy.”

Gracie also mentioned Diaz’s superior physical condition, noting that McGregor’s extended time out of action could result in ring rust. “In my opinion, that’s what I’m thinking,” Gracie added. However, UFC commentator Jon Anik has proposed a different opponent for Diaz, adding another layer to the ongoing debate about his next fight.

With so much at stake, both in the ring and the courtroom, what do you think lies ahead for Nate Diaz? Will he secure his $9 million?