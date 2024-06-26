Nate Diaz Supports Conor McGregor Pulling Out From UFC 300 and Calls It ‘Good Idea’

Nate Diaz has weighed in on Conor McGregor’s recent fight withdrawal. Have you ever wondered what Diaz thinks about McGregor’s decision? He recently spoke to MMA Junkie, sharing his unfiltered opinion. Do you think McGregor made the right call? Diaz believes so.

He says people are overreacting. According to Diaz, McGregor made a smart choice. He understands McGregor’s decision and supports it. Diaz explained his view, highlighting the importance of being fully prepared.

Nate Diaz throws McGregor a lifeline

Nate Diaz, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, weighed in on Conor McGregor's decision to withdraw from UFC 303 due to an injury. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Diaz brought his own fighter's perspective into the conversation, and it was one of understanding and pragmatism.

"I think it's just a minor thing, I think they're making a bigger deal out of it than it is," he stated, suggesting that the response to McGregor's withdrawal might be more dramatic than necessary.

He continued, "Good idea, if I get f***ed up I would like to push the fight back too but people would f***ing freak out." Diaz's comments highlight a common sentiment among fighters who often face the dilemma of competing hurt versus postponing for better health.

This stance reflects his personal experiences where he’s had to make tough calls about his own fitness for fights. "I wouldn't want to fight until I'm 100% ready to rock too because in the past I've done all kinds of sh*t I shouldn't have done," Diaz added, emphasizing the importance of entering the ring fully prepared.

Advertisement

Concluding his thoughts, Diaz expressed confidence that the fight would eventually happen and be successful. "But I think [the fight] will happen and it will all be good," he assured, indicating optimism that the bout will take place when both fighters are at their best. Ian Garry also supported McGregor's decision of pulling out .

Conor McGregor's shift in perspective

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon was highly anticipated, but a broken toe forced him to pull out of his fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. This decision extends his inactivity to over three years. During a recent appearance at Bellator Dublin, McGregor offered insight into his choice.

Also Read: Was Conor McGregor’s Pinky Toe Injury Enough to Pull Out From the Fight? Find Out

"If I was in a different part of my career and as I have done, as I've proven, I've made the walk," McGregor explained. "I've taken those chances and then at times where I probably could've just taken a little postponement."

Advertisement

He stressed that fans deserve to see fighters at their best, not hindered by injuries. A "lapse in concentration" led to the injury, but McGregor vowed to return as "100% Conor McGregor" when he stepped back into the octagon.

With McGregor vowing to return as "100% Conor McGregor" and Diaz optimistic about the fight eventually happening, the future remains bright for this anticipated matchup.

What do you think about McGregor’s decision to prioritize recovery? Do you agree with Diaz’s perspective? Share your thoughts in the comments below!