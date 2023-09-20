'Naukar Biwi Ka': When Yuvraj Singh shared adorable pic from his childhood with hilarious caption

Anyone who has been following Yuvraj Singh knows about his sarcastic nature. Whether it's having fun with fellow cricketers on the field, or pulling the leg of his wife on social media, Yuvraj's funny side is popular among Indian fans.

Back in 2021, Yuvraj Shared a viral throwback picture of his childhood on Instagram with a caption that was too funny to ignore. Let's refresh our memory and see what the viral Instagram post was all about.

Yuvraj Singh's hilarious Instagram throwback post, capturing an old aww-moment

On January 21 2021, retired Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a childhood throwback picture on Instagram. Sharing the picture, Yuvraj Singh wrote in the caption, "#Throwback to the play “Naukar Biwi Ka”! Little did I know I would be playing the same role in real life too 🤪😂🥴 @hazelkeechofficial #throwback thursday #throwback memories". In the picture, we can see young Yuvraj Singh, being a part of a play, standing on the right side and glancing over the other two kids.

According to Yuvraj Singh, it was a play called "Naukar Biwi Ka''. Yuvraj Singh pulled his wife's leg, when he wrote, "Little did I know I would be playing the same role in real life too". Yuvraj Singh married Hazel Keech in 2016. The two are parents to a son and daughter named Orion and Aura. The couple's chemistry has been phenomenal and there are thousands of clips on the Internet proving that. The post was a viral internet content and currently Holds 2 Million likes.

Also Read: ‘We’re coming...’: ICT fan goes viral for predicting India’s Asia Cup win; predicts team as World Cup champs

There hasn't been a World Cup, when there's no mention of Yuvyraj Singh's 6 Sixes in one over, an iconic moment of ICC history. Talking about the World Cup, do you think India will be able to win the title this year? What do you think are the Indian team's chances for the same?