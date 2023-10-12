Naveen-ul-Haq unveils Virat Kohli's words during India vs. Afghanistan CWC embrace

India vs Afghanistan was definitely an exciting and fantastic match to watch. India won over Afghanistan by 8 wickets, thanks to Rohit Sharma's outstanding innings of 131 runs that he made in 84 runs. It was definitely a memorable experience watching Rohit Sharma hit the boundaries, leading the team to the win.

However, it wasn't just Rohit Sharma that made the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match memorable.

We also saw Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli resolve the so-called feud that happened in April this IPL. After the match, Naveen-ul-Haq was seen sharing his conversation with Virat Kohli, with the media. Keep reading to know what Virat Kohli said to Naveen-ul-Haq, resolving their popular IPL feud.

Virat Kohli's words to Naveen-ul-Haq, resolving the IPL dispute that shook the internet once

The popular feud between India's star batter Virat Kohli and the baller of Afghanistan Naveen-ul-Haq has finally come to a resolution after 6 months. The India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match that was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11, was expected to experience a heated moment between the two once again. However, nothing much happened.

It was during the 26th over that we noticed an expected moment between Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli, hugging each other and finally putting a full stop to the past controversy. The two were also seen having a conversation, about which Naveen-ul-Haq talked after the match. Naveen-ul-Haq shared what Virat Kohli said to him, as they were having their moment.

Explaining the whole incident to the media, Naveen-ul-Haq said, "He is a nice guy, a good player and we shook hands. It’s always in the ground, it was nothing outside the ground." He further added, "People make it big. They need that stuff for their followers. He said we are done with that and I said yes we are done with it. We shook hands and hugged".

Also Read: Serial pitch invader Jarvo reveals what Virat Kohli said to him before being escorted out of ground

This ended the popular controversial feud between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq that dragged on for quite a few months. Both of them, at the end of the day, showed what true sportsman spirit is and that cricket is the game of gentleman. The heat is obvious to develop, however, the two are perfect examples that it should always stay inside the ground and not outside.