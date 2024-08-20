NBA 2K25 Reveals Player Ratings for Ranks 100 to 51 Featuring Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and More

NBA 2K25 will hit shelves worldwide on September 6, 2024, with players who pre-order gaining early access on September 4, 2024. This release continues the franchise's tradition of launching new titles in early September. Jayson Tatum, A'ja Wilson, and Vince Carter will grace the cover of various editions available across multiple platforms.

The NBA 2K25 player ratings for ranks 100 to 51 have been revealed, sparking discussions within the basketball community. Notably, big-name stars James Harden, Klay Thompson, Rudy Gobert, and Chris Paul failed to secure spots in the top 50.

Here's the player ratings list for ranks 100 to 51:

100. Jaden McDaniels - 80

99. Keegan Murray - 80

98. Dereck Lively II - 81

97. Jalen Duren - 81

96. Nic Claxton - 81

95. Daniel Gafford - 81

94. Nikola Vucevic - 81

93. Isaiah Hartenstein - 81

92. Naz Reid - 81

91. Miles Bridges - 81

90. D'Angelo Russell - 81

89. Devin Vassell - 81

88. Chris Paul - 81

87. Andrew Nembhard - 81

86. RJ Barrett - 81

85. Klay Thompson - 81

84. Brandon Miller - 81

83. Austin Reaves - 81

82. Anfernee Simons - 81

81. Mike Conley - 81

80. Immanuel Quickley - 81

79. Cam Thomas - 81

78. Coby White - 81

77. Jonas Valančiūnas - 82

76. Ivica Zubac - 82

75. Darius Garland - 82

74. Jerami Grant - 82

73. Herbert Jones - 82

72. Jalen Suggs - 82

71. Alex Caruso - 82

70. Josh Hart - 82

69. Deandre Ayton - 83

68. Desmond Bane - 83

67. Michael Porter Jr. - 83

66. Kyle Kuzma - 83

65. Draymond Green - 83

64. Tyler Herro - 83

63. Zach LaVine - 83

62. Myles Turner - 84

61. Aaron Gordon - 84

60. CJ McCollum - 84

59. Jarrett Allen - 84

58. James Harden - 84

57. Fred VanVleet - 84

56. Jalen Green - 84

55. OG Anunoby - 84

54. Mikal Bridges - 84

53. Khris Middleton - 85

52. Bradley Beal - 85

51. Rudy Gobert - 85

Some of the most surprising placements include James Harden at 58, Bradley Beal at 52, and Rudy Gobert at 51. Harden, who now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, had a below-average season, which likely explains his lower-than-expected rating of 84. Despite his status as a former MVP, his recent struggles are reflected in his NBA 2K25 rating.

Bradley Beal, rated 85 and ranked 52nd, joined the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade. However, injuries have hindered his ability to perform at his usual high level, which has placed him just outside the top 50. Rudy Gobert, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, holds the 51st spot with an 85 rating. While Gobert's defensive impact is unquestionable, his offensive limitations have kept him from breaking into the top 50.

On a positive note for the Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon ranked 61st with an 84 rating, and Michael Porter Jr. has earned strong ratings, underscoring their importance to the Nuggets' championship hopes. Gordon's versatility and defense, along with Porter's scoring ability, are crucial to Denver's success.

Now, with the Dallas Mavericks, Klay Thompson holds an 81 rating despite a challenging year. His rating reflects recent struggles with injuries and inconsistency, but his shooting skills and experience still make him a valuable asset as the Mavericks look to strengthen their roster.

Veteran Chris Paul also has an 81 rating. Known for his basketball IQ and leadership, Paul's rating may seem lower than in past seasons, reflecting the physical limitations emerging as he begins his stint with the San Antonio Spurs.

The emergence of young talents like Brandon Miller (81) and Keegan Murray (80) is also notable. Both are seen as rising stars, with Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, carrying high expectations, while Murray, coming off a strong sophomore season, continues to show promise.

These ratings highlight the evolving nature of the NBA, where reputations can quickly change based on performance, health, and team success. With players like Harden, Beal, and Gobert on the outside looking in, NBA 2K25 clearly takes a fresh perspective on the league's hierarchy.

