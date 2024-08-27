NBA 2K25 Top 10 Ratings Revealed: Find Out Where LeBron James and Stephen Curry Are Ranked

Just under two weeks before the much-anticipated release of NBA 2K25 on September 6, the game wrapped up its daily unveiling of the top 100 player ratings. Among the top 10, revealed on Monday, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo ranks as the NBA's third-best player.

Here’s a look at the top 10 players for the 2024-25 season in NBA 2K25 , according to the game’s Twitter announcement.

No. 1: Nikola Jokic: 97 overall

"Fresh off his third MVP in four seasons and a Steph Curry three-point show from upsetting the United States in the Summer Olympics, Nikola Jokic is the best player in NBA 2K25."

Last season, Jokic put up impressive numbers, averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 57-25 record and securing the second seed in the Western Conference. This versatile big man, often called a "unicorn," is a six-time NBA All-Star, six-time All-NBA team member, three-time MVP, and the 2023 NBA Finals MVP. Jokic holds the top spot in the NBA 2K rankings for the second year in a row.

No. 2: Luka Doncic: 97 overall

Luka Doncic, another European NBA sensation, also boasts a 97 overall rating, though he falls slightly behind Jokic in player attributes.

Last season, Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc. He also set a career-high with a 73-point game against the Atlanta Hawks. Doncic's performance has propelled him from No. 7 last year to the second spot this year.

No. 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 overall

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, another 97 overall-rated player, rounds out the top three.

Giannis played 73 regular-season games before a left calf strain ended his season prematurely and dashed the Bucks' playoff hopes. Despite this, his stats for the 2023–24 season were nothing short of remarkable.

In his 11th NBA season, Giannis became the first player in history to average over 30 points on 60% shooting. He finished the regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. For the second year in a row, he averaged more than 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists per game—a feat only achieved seven other times in NBA history. He also set a personal best by scoring 64 points in a home game against the Indiana Pacers on December 13. Last year, Giannis was ranked No. 2 in NBA 2K24.

No. 4: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 96 overall

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has seen his stock rise dramatically in recent seasons. Last year, he averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. He was the runner-up to Jokic in the 2024 MVP race.

His leadership and production on the court helped the Thunder secure the top seed in the competitive Western Conference for the 2024 NBA Playoffs. As a result, Gilgeous-Alexander rightfully earned the fourth spot in NBA 2K25's rankings.

No. 5: Joel Embiid: 96 overall

Despite playing only 39 regular-season games, Joel Embiid continued to show why he’s considered one of the top big men in the league.

Embiid averaged a staggering 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. His best scoring performance was a 70-point game against Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs, setting a franchise record.

No. 6: LeBron James: 95 overall

LeBron James is heading into his 21st NBA season and his seventh with the Lakers.

Last season, he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from three-point range across 71 games. The Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, losing in five games.

No. 7: Stephen Curry: 95 overall

On Monday, NBA 2K25 revealed that Stephen Curry will be rated 95 overall.

At 36, Curry remains one of the best players in the league. Last season, he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc in 74 games.

No. 8: Jayson Tatum: 95 overall

Jayson Tatum comes off a summer where he won his first NBA championship and a second gold medal.

The Boston Celtics star wrapped up the 2023-24 season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range in 74 games.

No. 9: Kevin Durant: 94 overall

Kevin Durant is undoubtedly one of the top 25 players in NBA history.

At 35, Durant still managed to average 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc in 75 games for the Phoenix Suns. On Monday, NBA 2K25 confirmed Durant's rating at 94 overall.

No. 10: Anthony Davis: 94 overall

Anthony Davis, with an overall 2K rating of 94, is known for his 2-Way Mid-Range Slasher Build on NBA 2K25. He has a total of 31 badges, eight of which are gold level.

The strongest part of Davis's game in 2K is his inside scoring, with an impressive 90 standing dunk rating, making him a dominant force near the basket. Defensively, his 94 Interior Defense Rating makes him a formidable presence in the paint.

