NBA Accused of Trying to Break Up Celtics by Former Star: ‘You Ever Seen a Championship Team Be Dissected This Way?’

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has voiced serious concerns about the treatment of the current Boston Celtics team, especially its All-Star players, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

During a recent episode of The Gil's Arena Show, Arenas articulated his belief that the NBA is attempting to dismantle the championship-contending Celtics team through a series of calculated moves. Noting the unprecedented scrutiny and adversity faced by the team's key players, the former NBA star made bold comments on the matter.

Arenas pointed to Jaylen Brown's omission from Team USA, the substitution of Derrick White for Kawhi Leonard, and Jayson Tatum's benching during multiple Olympic games as clear evidence of the alleged campaign to break up the team.

"Man, they're breaking this team up. Have you ever seen a championship team be dissected the way this has? The best player, if you're it or he's it, you got the world doing that. Then, one doesn't make [Team USA], he didn't get invited," Arenas voiced during the episode.

He also pointed out when Jaylen Brown unintentionally went viral for doubting Bronny James ’ potential while sitting on the sidelines.

“Then what ends up happening is somebody left, then a teammate...so they already scared you. Then they even throw some more dirt with the Bronny thing, made you be the bad guy. Boom! Now Bron mad at you," Gilbert Arenas added.

Arenas asserted that the Celtics have been subjected to unfair and divisive treatment, suggesting that the perceived snubs and controversies surrounding the players have been carefully orchestrated to destabilize the team's unity and success.

Notably, he also highlighted the widely publicized incidents involving the players, including Jayson Tatum's limited role and the involvement of other players in their place during the Olympic games.

Moreover, former NBA player Lou Williams also shares Arenas' suspicions, suggesting that there may be a broader conspiracy against Tatum and Brown within the league.

As in his earlier speculations, Williams said, "Is there a conspiracy theory going on against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown? I really want to know because I'm trying to wrap my head around this whole concept of Jaylen Brown not being on that team. I'm trying to wrap my mind around the league trying to pit them against each other when they've never done that to two superstars."

Williams emphasized the surprising absence of Jaylen Brown from the Olympic squad, noting that Derrick White stepped in for him. He remarked on the puzzling difference in their roles, as White is typically the 3rd or 4th option for the Celtics, while Tatum, being the 2nd option, had a notably reduced amount of playing time during the Olympics.

