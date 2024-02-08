NBA All Star Game 2024: Who Is Performing At The Halftime Show?

Indianapolis takes the spotlight on February 18, 2024, set to host the high-energy 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

From February 16 to February 18, the All-Star Weekend grandstands an array of events like the Ruffles Celebrity Game, Panini Rising Stars, NBA Legends Awards, G League Up Next Game, and the much-anticipated 73rd NBA All-Star Game.

Fans will flock to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to witness the heated All-Star Game, while Lucas Oil Stadium sets the stage for the thrilling State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

Capturing the classic format, the game finds two robust teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences clashing through four 12-minute quarters.

The NBA announced the All-Star Starters on January 25 on TNT, followed by the reveal of the reserves on February 1.

These select few earned their position through votes from fans, players, and media, along with the discerning selection from the head coaches. Your 2024 All-Star lineup includes:

In the Western Conference, LeBron James captains alongside Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo captains alongside Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid (out due to injury), Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo, Paolo Banchero, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle (out due to injury), Trae Young, and Scottie Barnes.

ESPN and the NBA revealed the lineups and coaches for the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, scheduled to happen at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, February 16, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

A diverse mix of celebrities from various fields such as music, sports, and film will participate. The 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will be broadcast solely on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Who is performing the NBA All-Star Game halftime show?

Jennifer Hudson

The NBA has unveiled an impressive roster of entertainers for the 2024 All-Star event in Indianapolis.

Jennifer Hudson celebrated as the youngest woman with an EGOT status and a popular daytime host, headlines the list of music performers.

She is set to grace the halftime show of the 73rd NBA All-Star Game with her performance, which will air on Sunday, Feb. 18, on TNT.

Jennifer Hudson shared on her show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show," that she would participate in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game to honor her late brother's memory.

She expressed enthusiasm about this and affirmed her intention to approach the game with seriousness. She's even consulted with a pro basketball coach and undergone training to prepare diligently.

Reflecting on 2020, Jennifer served a poignant tribute to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game.

She stirred emotions with a capella rendition of Rod Stewart's song "For All We Know (We May Meet Again)" as images of Bryant shone on a backdrop screen.

Babyface and Charlotte Cardin

Babyface, a 13-time GRAMMY© Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer from Indianapolis, will perform the U.S. national anthem, while Charlotte Cardin, a Juno Award-winning singer from Canada, will sing the Canadian national anthem before the NBA All-Star Game.

Zedd and T-Pain

The NBA Crossover, a fan-centric event hosted by the league, promises three days of impressive performances.

The NBA Crossover Concert Series, scheduled to commence on Friday, Feb. 16, will see GRAMMY Award winners - Zedd, a multi-platinum artist, global cultural phenom T-Pain, also known for his entrepreneurial ventures, performing live at the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Concert.

In addition to his NBA affiliations, T-Pain performed at the inaugural NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2023.

Located at the Etihad Arena, the event included appearances from NBA legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kenny Smith, and spectators delighted in skills challenges, three-point contests, and awe-inspiring slam dunks executed by professional dunkers.

Keith Urban and Walker Hayes

Keith Urban, a four-time GRAMMY Award-winning country singer and songwriter, and Walker Hayes, a GRAMMY-nominated country singer and songwriter, will perform at the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame Concert this Saturday.

Lil Wayne

The globally recognized rapper and five-time GRAMMY Award winner, Lil Wayne, is gearing up for a performance before the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Buyers can secure tickets via NBAEvents.com or through the NBA Events App.

Lil Wayne's passion for basketball is well known, and his admiration for an array of NBA players and teams is no secret.

Despite his association with numerous teams and players, his affinity for the Los Angeles Lakers overrides all.

There is talk about his favorite players too, with Lil Wayne often communicating his respect for LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.

However, it must be noted that his support has been scattered across several teams and players over time, indicating Lil Wayne's wider love for the sport and its players, rather than an exclusive team.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones, a GRAMMY Award-winning singer, and actress, is scheduled to sing the U.S. and Black national anthems at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 17.

She will perform 'Lift Every Voice' together with the Red Sea of Sound from Winston Salem State University and the Ambassadors of Sound from Virginia Union University.

Fans can catch the HBCU Classic, sponsored by AT&T, on TNT, ESPN2, and NBA TV.

The Brothers Footman and Kyra Daniels

The Indianapolis-based band, The Brothers Footman along with Canadian singer-songwriter Kyra Daniels, is set to play the U.S. and Canadian National Anthems respectively at the 2024 Rising Stars.

The performance is scheduled before the game tips off on Friday at 9 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and it can be watched on TNT.

In addition, the NBA All-Star 2024 will be musically orchestrated by Emmy© Award-winning musician, Adam Blackstone.

