NBA All-Star voting revealed: Did LeBron James lead the star-studded game starters?

Thursday's announcement of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters highlighted LeBron James' milestone 20th selection. This season, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 19 appearances in the annual exhibition.

The upcoming game reestablishes the classic East vs. West face-off. Joining James, acting as the captain of the west, on the front line are Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić and Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Center Nikola Jokić from the Denver Nuggets and Kevin Durant, a forward from the Phoenix Suns, complete the Western Conference's starting lineup.

Representing the Eastern Conference are Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, both from the Milwaukee Bucks, are also in the starting five.

Ever since his rookie season, James has been a constant presence in the All-Star games. The Lakers' star forward has claimed three All-Star Game MVPs and has captained the team for the last six years when a draft of the 24 players was initiated.

Despite last season marking his first loss in the exhibition since 2017, James, at 39, continues to be a dominant player.

This year, with his selection, he transcends his tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, establishing a record for All-Star selections.

Advertisement

Also, he holds the honor of being the NBA's all-time leading scorer and the West's leading vote-getter. Since 2005, he has started in every All-Star Game.

ALSO READ: Why was Draymond Green excluded from Team USA’s player pool for Olympics 2024? Grant Hill gets brutally honest

All-Star roster dynamics and standout player choices

Similar to Haliburton, Gilgeous-Alexander will also be making his first starting appearance and second All-Star show.

Both he and James currently suffer from persistent leg injuries sidelining them from their respective teams, but with luck, they will be fit to compete in the All-Star Game.

Fans contributed to 50 percent of the vote counting towards the selection of starters, while both the players and media votes represented 25 percent each.

On the 1st of February, NBA head coaches will announce the seven reserves for each conference.

In the East, Trae Young from the Hawks surpassed all other guards in gaining fan votes. The media selected Jalen Brunson from the Knicks to start, while Tyrese Maxey from the 76ers was the players' choice.

Although Lillard from the Bucks ranked third in fan ballots and tied with Brunson in achieving total points, he entered his 8th All-Star Game due to receiving more fan votes than Brunson.

In the West, fans favored Stephen Curry, the renowned Warriors player, over Gilgeous-Alexander, yet the Canadian took the lead in votes among media and players.

The NBA’s All-Star Game will see its 73rd installment returning to the conventional format last seen during the 2017 All-Star Game in New Orleans.

Rather than choosing players' playground style, players will now represent the East and West Conferences as they were picked by the top vote-getters from each conference.

ALSO READ: Who is Doc Rivers and What is his Coaching Record?