NBA Analyst Blasts Idea of LeBron James Winning Another Title, Calls Team Ownership Far More Realistic

The Los Angeles Lakers face major challenges as they pursue a championship in the 2024-2025 season. One of the biggest concerns is injuries, as both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have struggled to stay healthy in recent years, which has limited their playing time.

In the last two seasons, they have appeared together in just 49 games, leading to questions about their future durability. Another challenge is the aging of their star players, especially LeBron, who will turn 40. Although he has resisted the typical decline associated with age, maintaining his high level of performance may become more difficult.

LeBron now has two key basketball goals for the future: winning another championship and owning an NBA team after he retires. Both are ambitious and in a recent episode of NBA Today, Tim Bontemps was asked which goal was more attainable.

"It's definitely more realistic that LeBron James becomes a team owner than wins another championship," Bontemps stated. "... Bronny James is now playing with him in LA, and it's clear he's committed to staying with the Lakers. It's hard to see a scenario where they become strong enough to win another title."

Many fans agree with Bontemps' assessment. LeBron has openly said his ultimate goal is to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas, and considering how vocal he has been about it, there is a strong possibility it will happen. Even if the 39-year-old doesn't secure the potential expansion team in Las Vegas, other opportunities will likely arise, and I fully expect him to join an ownership group in the league.

Advertisement

It's not easy for LeBron to win fifth title, despite being a 20-time All-Star and playing at an All-NBA level in each of the last four seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have only won a single playoff series during that time.

Last season, LeBron posted impressive stats, averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, but the Lakers still couldn't finish in the top six in the Western Conference standings. They made the playoffs through the Play-In Tournament but were eliminated in five games by the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

It became clear the Lakers weren't strong enough to win it all, and changes were necessary. While JJ Redick is their new head coach, the roster hasn't seen any significant improvements, leading me to predict a disappointing 2024-25 season for LeBron. Unless the Lakers make a major move, LeBron will likely end his career with four titles.

Advertisement

It's telling that a team with two of the top 10 players in the NBA isn't considered a serious contender. I believe that, in the future, people will look back and conclude that the Lakers should have achieved far more success. Although injuries have plagued the team in recent years, front-office missteps have played a bigger role in their lack of accomplishments.

ALSO READ: Kendrick Perkins Weighs In on Anthony Edwards' MVP Chances This Season