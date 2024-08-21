NBA and NHL Champions Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk Recreate Viral Childhood Pic

Jayson Tatum’s summer of celebration continued as he returned to his hometown of St. Louis, this time to relive a special moment from his past.

After an incredible season where he won the 2024 NBA championship with the Boston Celtics and secured a gold medal with Team USA, Tatum is back home, soaking in the love and pride from his city.

St. Louis has always held a special place in Tatum’s heart. His hometown is where his basketball journey began, and it’s where he first dreamed of reaching the heights he now stands at.

So, it was no surprise to see Tatum back in St. Louis, celebrating with the Larry O’Brien trophy. But this visit wasn’t just about basketball-it was about reconnecting with an old friend and fellow champion, Matthew Tkachuk.

Matthew Tkachuk, a forward for the Florida Panthers, had his own spectacular season, winning the Stanley Cup in the NHL. The St. Louis Cardinals decided to honor both hometown heroes by inviting them to throw the first pitch at a recent game. But there was more to this event than just a ceremonial pitch.

Tatum and Tkachuk share a history that goes beyond their recent triumphs. They were classmates at Chaminade College Prep in St. Louis, and their bond has been well-documented. During their respective championship runs, a childhood photo of the two resurfaced on social media, reminding fans of their shared roots and early friendship.

Advertisement

The Cardinals, knowing how special that photo was, decided to recreate it during their visit. Tatum, Tkachuk, and even the extra kid who was in the original picture came together to pose once again, this time as grown men who had achieved greatness in their sports.

The recreation of that photo was a nostalgic and heartwarming moment, capturing the essence of their journey from childhood dreams to championship reality.

Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk took different paths to the top. Tatum went on to become a star at Duke University, playing just one season before being drafted third overall by the Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft.

His rise in the NBA has been meteoric, culminating in his recent championship victory. Tkachuk, on the other hand, was picked sixth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft and has since built a successful career in hockey, capped by his Stanley Cup win.

Despite their busy careers, Tatum and Tkachuk have remained close, cheering each other on as they pursued their dreams. Tatum has spoken openly about his admiration for Tkachuk and his growing interest in hockey.

Advertisement

Back in June, after Tkachuk’s big win, Tatum said, “I’m a big Matthew fan. We went to school together. I actually watched him win last night.

Trying to learn and understand the rules in the game of hockey more and more. I got to watch the game last night. They won. Like I said, I’m extremely happy for him and his family. Hopefully, they win it all.”

Tkachuk, in turn, expressed how special it was to have the support of their hometown. “Yeah, it’s actually really cool when you think about it,” Tkachuk said.

“Everyone from St. Louis, whether they were going to watch or not, with having both of us in, I’d say there’s a lot of people, especially the kids we grew up with and families and people who know us, they’re pulling for both teams."

The recreated photo and the first pitch ceremony were more than just fun moments, they were a celebration of hard work, friendship, and the pride of a hometown that helped shape two champions.

Advertisement

For Tatum and Tkachuk, it was a chance to reflect on how far they’ve come and to share that journey with the people who have been there from the start.

READ MORE: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Are Victims of Conspiracy Claim Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford