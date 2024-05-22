NBA Announces 2023-24 All-Defensive Teams ft Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert

The 2023–2024 NBA All-Defensive teams have been formally announced. For the All-Defensive team, 99 media members cast ballots; players who voted for the First Team received two points, while those who voted for the Second Team received one point. The following are this year's All-Defensive teams:

First Team

• Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves (198 points)

• Victor Wembanyama, Spurs (184)

• Bam Adebayo, Heat (168)

• Herbert Jones, Pelicans (159)

• Anthony Davis, Lakers (151)

Second Team

• Alex Caruso, Bulls (130)

• Jalen Suggs, Magic (99)

• Derrick White, Celtics (98)

• Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves (66)

• Jrue Holiday, Celtics (36)

Gobert, who received all 99 First Team votes and was named the season's Defensive Player of the Year, was the only player to be selected unanimously.

No other player was listed on every ballot, but Wembanyama was listed on 98 and was nominated to the First Team 86 times. According to the NBA, Wembanyama is the first rookie in NBA history to be named to an All-Defensive First Team. There were five rookies on the previous Second Team.

For the first time this season, there was no positional voting for All-Defensive, which is why four big men—Gobert, Wembanyama, Adebayo, and Davis—were able to be selected to the First Team. Only forward Jones (who is not a center) made the First Team, while all forwards and guards made up the Second Team.

Which Are the Teams With More Than One Player in the Defensive Team?

The only teams with multiple players selected to the All-Defensive team in 2023–24 were the Timberwolves and Celtics, who finished first and second in the regular season defensive rating, respectively. Along with Gobert, McDaniels was selected to the Second Team, and White and Holiday, the backcourt duo of the Celtics, were also selected. Making an All-Defensive team earned bonuses for both White ($250K) and Holiday ($139,200), according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Few Players Didn’t Meet the New NBA Criteria for Selection

This season, players had to fulfill the 65-game requirement to be eligible for All-Defensive team recognition. Notable defenders who missed the games-played minimum in 2023–2024 included Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, Warriors big man Draymond Green, and Knicks forward OG Anunoby, all of whom were selected to the All-Defensive team last spring.

