NBA Christmas Day games: schedule, times, TV info and Streaming details

NBA Christmas games have a rich history, beginning with the league's second season in 1947. In the very first Christmas Day game, the New York Knicks saw victory over the Providence Steamrollers with a score of 89-75.

Apart from an exception in 1998 due to a lockout that led to the cancellation of half the expected games, the NBA has consistently presented games on this day, each year.

These holiday fixtures have provided the stage for some top-class performances along with unforgettable NBA moments.

Since 2008, the format has evolved to feature five games on Christmas Day, with the most skillful athletes and strongest teams making for exciting matchups.

ESPN and ABC handpick the games for the telecast, ensuring an exciting blend of rivalry games, matches featuring the defending champions, and displays of the impressive potential of budding athletes.

This year marks the 56th occasion and 48th occasion in New York City where we will see the Knicks take to the court amidst the festive spirit of Christmas.

LeBron James holds a record 460 points from Christmas games and is about to break his tie with Dwyane Wade for the most Christmas victories. Both athletes have 10 victories.

Let's take a closer look at the scheduled games, beginning with their timings and broadcast information.

NBA Christmas Day Games Overview

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

TV channel: ESPN

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Spectators can expect a high-energy showdown led on the Bucks' side by superstar duo Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, boasting one of the league's top offenses.

The Knicks will respond with their formidable guard Jalen Brunson who recently reached his career high of 50 points during a game against Phoenix on December 15 and is now eyeing his debut All-Star selection.

You can catch this exciting face-off, marking the Bucks' sixth consecutive Christmas Day game, on ESPN.

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

TV channels: ABC, ESPN

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena

The Golden State Warriors will turn up the heat against the Denver Nuggets at 2:30 p.m. ET, at Denver's home ground, the Ball Arena.

ABC and ESPN will air this game, which forms part of the five-game gala typically offered by the NBA every Christmas Day.

Fans can expect a close contest. The Nuggets enjoy a robust season performance with a 19-10 record and a dominant record on their home turf.

However, the Warriors, although 13-14, pose stiff competition, featuring thrilling NBA sensations Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic.

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers

TV channels: ABC, ESPN

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena

The Boston Celtics will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 5 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in LA. A noteworthy third-time Christmas Day clash since 2008 for these teams, the game promises intense rivalry long-observed in NBA history.

For those who wish to stream live, this riveting face-off will be available on FuboTV and broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

This game concludes the fifth and final showdown of the NBA's traditionally awaited Christmas Day matches.

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

TV channel: ESPN

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Center

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat collide in an anticipated Eastern Conference face-off. Betting enthusiasts are favoring the Heat at -1 odds for the win.

The game chalks up a spot in the NBA's Christmas Day sequence, starting at 8:00 pm ET. Tune in to NBA TV for live coverage or visit NBA.com for a thorough breakdown, highlight reels, and additional game details.

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

TV channel: ESPN

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center

The Dallas Mavericks prepare to confront the Phoenix Suns, marking the end of the NBA's Christmas Day games.

The night game, kicking off at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET.

Given the teams' historical rivalry and intense encounters, this game holds considerable anticipation and promises to end the day's lineup on a high note.

