NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Suggests Competitive All-Star Game May Be 'Past the Point'

After six years, the East versus West format of the All-Game was replaced by a draft where the voting leaders of the West selected their teams. While this did drum up some enthusiasm and a bit of rivalry, the defense was optional for most of the games.

However, the 2024 All-Star Game, which was essentially a showcase for dunks and three-pointers, didn't receive high praise. The East team scored 211 points due to the West's poor defense, resulting in a 25-point triumph for the East.

One can't help but wonder if the NBA All-Star Game will ever regain its competitiveness, a sentiment echoed by Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA. While at the NBA Countdown desk before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Silver expressed his concerns about changing the All-Star format to pit the United States against International players.

Silver argued that the mid-season timing of the All-Star game provides little incentive for teams to engage in highly competitive gameplay. He further explained, citing comments made by NBA legends such as Larry Bird to the All-Stars before the game, that none of the players intentionally avoid playing hard.

The group dynamic subtly encourages them to do so. Silver remembers the highlight of the All-Star weekend, the one-on-one shootout between Steph and Sabrina, compelling him to believe that the game must evolve to highlight its entertainment value.

He argued for a new approach that requires more than just gameplay, even if it means pitting the US against International teams, due to the season's length and the players' risk of injury.

ESPN's Michael Wilbon questioned the feasibility of the US versus International All-Star Game and what alternatives could be explored if that plan didn't prove viable, to which Silver responded.

Adam Silver expresses regret over Caitlin Clark's absence from the Olympic team

Adam Silver, the NBA Commissioner, confessed his desire to see Caitlin Clark, the rookie sensation of the WNBA, as part of the women’s Olympic basketball team. USA Basketball made a decision believed to be in their best interest, which did not involve Clark, Silver explained on Thursday.

Silver further clarified that the NBA and the WNBA are separate bodies from USA Basketball. He firmly admitted that the selection committee was entrusted with the task of choosing the best team for the Olympic competition. He has no doubts that they performed their duty as intended.

As someone responsible for the NBA and ultimately the WNBA, while Silver isn't expressing disappointment, he expressed that witnessing Clark on the field would have been pleasing.

While attending an NBA Cares event at a Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas center, where a newly renovated basketball court, a fresh STEM lab, and a game room were unveiled, Silver shared his thoughts with six reporters.

Clark, who has averaged 16.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5, and 5.4 turnovers in her first 13 WNBA games, was not included in the 12-person lineup chosen to symbolize the U.S. women's basketball team in Paris.

This created a stir regarding her contribution to the increased interest in women’s basketball at both Iowa and the WNBA. At Iowa, she stole the limelight by setting numerous scoring records and becoming an essential name in basketball.

