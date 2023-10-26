NBA confirms return to 'the classic format' with East vs. West and four full quarters for the All-Star Game

On Wednesday, the league proclaimed the return of the Eastern Conference versus Western Conference format for this season's All-Star Game. They also announced their decision to abolish both the player draft and the unlimited last-quarter Final Target Score.

NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, informed reporters, "This year, we're getting 'Back to Basketball.'"

Silver gave a glimpse of these impending changes during his stint on ESPN's First Take in the previous week.

"We're contemplating some alterations in the format, possibly a backtrack to a more conventional representation of teams," he stated. "We've experimented with the idea of a captain and a draft, but our historical preference has been East versus West."

The convention of designating All-Star Game team captains to steer their respective teams will continue. Captains shall be chosen from the All-Star starting line-up from each conference and will be the players who receive the most fan votes in their conference during the NBA All-Star Voting, presented by AT&T. TNT in the United States will broadcast the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Moreover, fans from more than 200 countries and territories in over 50 languages will be able to tune in. After a long gap since 1985, Indianapolis is set to play host to the NBA All-Star.

Evolution of the NBA All-Star Game Format

Since its creation in 1951, the NBA All-Star Game has adopted diverse methods for player selection and format alterations.

In 2018, an innovative format was put into place by the NBA for the All-Star Game. The top-ranking players from each conference were titled team captains, and they got to select their teammates from a mix of All-Star reserves without considering their conference.

Between 2020 and 2023, the All-Star Game introduced a target score to conclude the fourth quarter. The aggregate score from all previous quarters substantially impacted the final quarter, with the victory going to the team that hit or exceeded the target score first.

The Elam Ending, a scoring style where the victory target is a specific point total, was initiated by the NBA in 2020. The All-Star Game historically split into four equal quarters.

The starting lineup for each team is ascertained by a blend of fan votes, player votes, and media votes. Head coaches select the reserves, seven players from each of their respective conferences, culminating in a 12-player team.

There is, however, a no-voting rule for coaches regarding their players. If a player selected cannot participate due to injury, the NBA commissioner will choose a suitable replacement.

