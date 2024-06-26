NBA Draft 2024: How to Watch, Date, Start Time, TV Channel, Draft Order and More

NBA hosts its 78th annual two-day Draft event this week, spreading activities across two separate venues. The first round kicks off on Wednesday, June 26, inside Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets' home court. The proceedings then shifted to ESPN's Seaport District Studios in New York for the second round on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Undoubtedly, the NBA Draft serves as a joyful celebration of fresh talent coming on board, but it also inflicts immense pressure upon each participating organization. The future of every NBA franchise teeters delicately on the outcomes of trade considerations and potential surprise selections – the very essence that enhances the excitement of the NBA Draft night.

When is the NBA Draft 2024?

For the NBA 2024 Draft, we can expect a first in many years: the event will extend over two nights. The first round off on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, with ABC ESPN handling broadcasting duties.

An equally exciting second round will occur the subsequent day, Thursday, June 27, 2024, this time at ESPN's Seaport District Studios located in Manhattan, New York, and will be televised on ESPN.

The draft is groundbreaking, marking the first time the NBA Draft spans over two nights since its reduction to two rounds in 1989. Another dramatic shift is an expanded interval between picks in the second round, augmenting from the standard two minutes to a roomier four minutes.

What time is the NBA Draft 2024?

The 2024 NBA Draft is scheduled to span over two days:

Brooklyn Barclays Center has the chosen for the first round, which kicks off at 8 ET on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Both ABC and ESPN will broadcast the event.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, the second round will commence at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in New York City. The event starts at 4 PM ET and will be aired on ESPN.

What channel is the NBA Draft on?

The 2024 NBA Draft will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN:

ABC is set to broadcast the start of the draft's first round on Wednesday, June 26 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

ESPN will be presenting the entire draft, covering both the first and second rounds.

On Thursday, June 27, the second round, starting at 3 p.m. ET, will be exclusively on ESPN.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Online Without Cable?

If you are wondering how to stream the 2024 NBA Draft online, cable-free?

Here are the essential details:

The live broadcast of the NBA Draft's first round will be on Wednesday, June 26 at 8 pm ET via ABC and ESPN. ESPN will exclusively air the second round on Thursday, June 27 commencing at 4 pm ET.

The NBA Draft can be streamed online without a cable subscription by utilizing a live TV streaming service that includes ESPN. Here are some of your options:

Fubo: Costs $80 per month and offers a 7-day free trial.

YouTube TV: Costs $65 per month and offers a 5-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream: Costs $70 per month and offers a 5-day free trial.

Sling TV: Costs $50 per month with no free trial, but the first month is discounted to $20.

Complete the 2024 NBA Draft Order

The complete 2024 NBA Draft order is as follows:

First Round

1. Atlanta Hawks

2. Washington Wizards

3. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn)

4. San Antonio Spurs

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Charlotte Hornets

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. Utah Jazz

11. Chicago Bulls

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston)

13. Sacramento Kings

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State)

15. Miami Heat

16. Philadelphia 76ers

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando Magic

19. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers

21. New Orleans Pelicans (via Milwaukee)

22. Phoenix Suns

23. Milwaukee Bucks (via New Orleans)

24. New York Knicks (via Dallas)

25. New York Knicks

26. Washington Wizards (via LA Clippers)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

28. Denver Nuggets

29. Utah Jazz (via Oklahoma City)

30. Boston Celtics

Second Round

31. Toronto Raptors (via Detroit)

32. Utah Jazz (via Washington)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via Portland)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via Charlotte)

35. San Antonio Spurs

36. Indiana Pacers (via Toronto)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Memphis)

38. New York Knicks (via Utah)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via Brooklyn)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via Atlanta)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via Chicago)

42. Charlotte Hornets (via Houston)

43. Miami Heat

44. Houston Rockets (via Golden State)

45. Sacramento Kings

46. LA Clippers (via Indiana)

47. Orlando Magic

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LA Lakers)

49. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland)

50. Indiana Pacers (via New Orleans)

51. Washington Wizards (via Phoenix)

52. Golden State Warriors (via Milwaukee)

53. Detroit Pistons (via New York)

54. Boston Celtics (via Dallas)

55. Los Angeles Lakers (via LA Clippers)

56. Denver Nuggets (via Minnesota)

57. Memphis Grizzlies (via Oklahoma City)

58. Dallas Mavericks (via Boston)

What’s the format of the 2024 NBA Draft?

On January 31, 2024, the NBA unveiled a new two-night arrangement for its draft. The first round will have a five-minute interval between draft picks, and the second round will allow four minutes between selections, an increase from the prior two-minute gap.

The Draft Lottery format underwent a revision, approved by the league's Board of Governors on 28, 2017, and implemented in 2019. This revision guarantees that the team holding the worst record will secure at least the fifth overall pick, unlike the previous arrangement where the lowest pick they could receive was the fourth overall.

