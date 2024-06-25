NBA Draft Analyst Calls Zaccharie Risacher Better Defender Than What Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic Was at 18

There is a tangible sense of excitement as the NBA Draft approaches. Alexandre Sarr is expected to be picked as overall number 1 in the upcoming draft but looks like he has lost some of his influence. However, another Frenchman, Zaccharie Risacher is becoming more and more popular, and for good reason—experts regard him as a superior defender to both Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

What did Givony say about Risacher?

Risacher, a 6'8 forward, just recently caught fire. He has gained a lot of praise with scouts and executives due to his offensive skill set and three-point shooting ability. But these gentlemen have also brought up another issue that his fellow European brethren, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, have also had to deal with. that of defense.

However, it appears that Zaccharie might also be the "one" to alter that story. Popular draft analyst Jonathan Givony has joined ESPN's Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective and has made statements in favor of the 2022 LNB Élite champion. But first, he mentioned the shared characteristic.

Givony said, “Usually 18-year-olds in Europe, they’re really bad defenders. So for Risacher to already be that far ahead of the game on that end of the floor? That really bodes well for him. That tells you a lot about his competitiveness. But it really tells you a lot about his feel for the game, because he’s always in the right spots on both ends of the floor. The game comes really easy for him.”

Risacher’s father played professional basketball too

In the 2000 Summer Olympics, his father, Stéphane Risacher, competed professionally in France and took home a silver medal. Additionally, after leading France to victory in the FIBA U16 Women's European Championship in 2023, his sister Aïnhoa Risacher was named MVP. The young Risacher is right where he should be.

