NBA Draft Lottery Results 2024: Check Out Full Selection Order as Atlanta Hawks Secure First Pick

The NBA unveiled its complete draft order for 2024. Against formidable odds, the Atlanta Hawks triumphed, securing the draft's most coveted No. 1 pick in the Sunday Draft Lottery. Although the Hawks ended the 2023-24 season with a 36-46 record, which gave them just a 3% winning likelihood, their triumph placed them ahead in the draft order.

The Wizards, Rockets, and Spurs follow in the second, third, and fourth spots, respectively, while the Pistons, despite bearing this season's worst NBA record, dropped to the fifth position.

Remarkably, the Hawks soared nine positions to seize the overall top pick, something they hadn't achieved since 1975. Only four other lottery victors faced steeper odds than the Hawks in 2024: the 1993 Magic (1.5%), the 2014 Cavaliers (1.7%), the 2008 Bulls (1.7%) and the 2011 Cavaliers (2.8%).

Unless trades alter the current settings, the 2024 NBA Draft lineup for picks No. 1-58 is firmly established. Here's a snapshot of the first round as it currently stands:

2024 NBA Draft order: First round

Atlanta Washington Houston San Antonio Detroit Charlotte Portland San Antonio Memphis Utah Chicago Oklahoma City Sacramento Portland Miami Heat Philadelphia 76ers Los Angeles Lakers Orlando Magic Toronto Raptors (via Indiana Pacers) Cleveland Cavaliers New Orleans Pelicans (via Milwaukee Bucks) Phoenix Suns Milwaukee Bucks (via New Orleans Pelicans) New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks) New York Knicks Washington Wizards (via Los Angeles Clippers) Minnesota Timberwolves Denver Nuggets Utah Jazz (via Oklahoma City) Boston Celtics

For the first time, the NBA Draft 2024 will spread over two nights, showcasing the second round on June 27. This year has seen multiple exchanges for the second round's 28 draft picks, most of which have been swapped once at least before the actual draft night.

The 76ers and Suns, due to their free-agents tampering, reduced this year's draft picks to 58 as both had to relinquish their second-round selections.

Second-Round Draft Order

Toronto Raptors (via Detroit Pistons)

Utah Jazz (via Washington Wizards)

Milwaukee Bucks (via Portland Trail Blazers)

Portland Trail Blazers (via Charlotte Hornets)

San Antonio Spurs

Indiana Pacers (via Toronto Raptors)

Minnesota Timberwolves (via Memphis Grizzlies

New York Knicks (via Utah Jazz)

Memphis Grizzlies (via Brooklyn Nets)

Portland Trail Blazers (via Atlanta Hawks)

Philadelphia 76ers (via Chicago Bulls)

Charlotte Hornets (via Houston Rockets)

Miami Heat

Houston Rockets (via Golden State Warriors)

Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Clippers (via Indiana Pacers)

Orlando Magic

San Antonio Spurs (via Los Angeles Lakers)

Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)

Indiana Pacers (via New Orleans Pelicans)

Washington Wizards (via Phoenix Suns)

Golden State Warriors (via Milwaukee Bucks)

Detroit Pistons (via New York Knicks)

Boston Celtics (via Dallas Mavericks)

Los Angeles Lakers (via Los Angeles Clippers)

Denver Nuggets (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

Memphis Grizzlies (via Oklahoma City Thunder)

Dallas Mavericks (via Boston Celtics)

Although the 2024 NBA Draft may not be held in high regard among league circles, without a stand-out superstar or obvious choice for the No.1 pick, history suggests not to judge prematurely. Classes with similar outlooks have often birthed unanticipated stars.

The commonly perceived weak 2020 class has already yielded four All-Stars namely, Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, and Tyrese Maxey. The 2013 class, likewise, turned out notable players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, C.J. McCollum, and Victor Oladipo despite having low predictions.

Typically, it's in these uncertain draft classes where a wider range of teams have opportunities to secure influential players. So, while the 2024 NBA Draft may not boast of a Victor Wembanyama-tier prospect, it's primed to introduce fresh talent into the league come June.

