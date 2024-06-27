The 2024 NBA Draft has come and gone, showcasing a new wave of talent ready to make their mark in the league. While this year's class may not have had the same level of anticipation as previous drafts, there were still plenty of exciting prospects who found their new homes in the NBA.

Let's have a look at NBA Draft Results: Every Round 1 pick of 2024

1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg (France)

Atlanta selected the French forward, Zaccharie Risacher, with the first overall pick. Risacher brings versatility and potential to the Hawks' roster, providing much-needed perimeter shooting alongside Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr, Perth (Australia)

The Wizards secured a strong defensive presence in Alex Sarr, addressing a crucial need in their lineup. Sarr's shot-blocking abilities and offensive potential make him a valuable addition to Washington.

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard joins the Rockets as a reliable two-way guard, offering backcourt depth and shooting prowess. Learning from established guards like Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green will aid in Sheppard's development.

4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle, UConn

San Antonio landed a gem in Stephon Castle, an elite defender with playmaking skills. Castle's versatility and commitment to winning make him a valuable asset for the Spurs' future.

5. Detroit Pistons: Ron Holland, G League Ignite

The Pistons surprised many by selecting Ron Holland, a relentless defender with high energy. Despite raw offensive skills, Holland's potential and work ethic project him as a top talent in this class.

6. Charlotte Hornets: Tijdane Salaun, Cholet (France)

Charlotte took a chance on the athletic forward, Tijdane Salaun, banking on his potential to contribute on both ends of the floor. Salaun's development, especially in shooting, will be key for the Hornets.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan, UConn

With the selection of Donovan Clingan, a dominant presence in the paint, the Trail Blazers add depth to their frontcourt. Clingan's defensive prowess and rebounding skills offer a solid foundation for Portland.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS): Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

The Timberwolves acquired Rob Dillingham, a prolific scorer, to bolster their backcourt options. Dillingham's isolation skills and offensive firepower bring immediate impact potential to Minnesota.

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Zach Edey, Purdue

Memphis opted for Zach Edey, addressing the center position but possibly reaching higher than expected. Edey's improvements show promise, though questions remain about his overall game beyond scoring.

10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams, Colorado

Cody Williams joins the Jazz as a project player with the potential as a versatile forward. Utah's patient approach with Williams could yield long-term rewards if his development progresses.

Stay tuned for more analysis on the remaining picks of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. The new class of NBA rookies is ready to showcase their talents and contribute to the league's ever-evolving landscape.

11. Chicago Bulls: Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

Matas Buzelis slipped to the Bulls at No. 11, offering them an athletic forward with floor-spacing abilities. Buzelis' potential, especially in shooting and defense, presents an opportunity for Chicago to capitalize on his untapped skill set.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via HOU): Nikola Topic, Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Oklahoma City made a patient pick with Nikola Topic, a skilled playmaker with a versatile offensive game. Topic's talent and potential, despite injury concerns, align with the Thunder's strategy of nurturing young talent for the future.

13. Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter, Providence

Devin Carter enters the Kings as a physical, NBA-ready guard with scoring prowess and defensive tenacity. Carter's contributions on both ends of the floor offer Sacramento depth and competitiveness in the backcourt.

14. Washington Wizards (via POR): Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh

Washington made a bold move for Carlton Carrington, an offensive-minded guard with playmaking skills. Carrington's potential to create scoring opportunities and lead the offense adds versatility to the Wizards' roster.

15. Miami Heat: Kel'el Ware, Indiana

Miami secured Kel'el Ware, a promising 7-foot center with mobility and shot-blocking abilities. Ware's development alongside the Heat's established core could elevate his game and provide valuable frontcourt support.

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain, Duke

The 76ers addressed their need for perimeter shooting and guard depth with Jared McCain, a versatile combo guard. McCain's scoring efficiency and defensive work ethic make him a valuable addition to Philadelphia's rotation.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Dalton Knecht fell into the Lakers' lap at No. 17, offering them a steal of the draft. Knecht's NBA-ready scoring prowess and shooting ability complement the Lakers' win-now mentality and provide immediate impact offensively.

18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva, Colorado

Orlando addressed their perimeter shooting needs by selecting Tristan da Silva, a versatile wing with scoring and defensive capabilities. Da Silva's floor-spacing, ball-handling, and defensive versatility align well with the Magic's goals for accelerated growth.

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

Ja'Kobe Walter adds shooting potential and offensive versatility to the Raptors, complementing their rebuilding core. Walter's scoring ability and confidence on the court offer Toronto a promising prospect for the future.

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson, California

Cleveland's choice of Jaylon Tyson, a 6-6 point forward, raised eyebrows as it deviated from perceived team needs. Tyson's versatility and playmaking skills may need time to develop within the Cavaliers' system.

21. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Yves Missi, Baylor

New Orleans targeted Yves Missi, a raw but energetic big man, to bolster their frontcourt rotation. Missi's potential growth and athleticism offer the Pelicans a promising project for their developmental program.

22. Denver Nuggets (via PHX): DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Denver traded up to select DaRon Holmes II, an athletic and defensive-minded big man, to support Nikola Jokic. Holmes' defensive prowess and versatility provide the Nuggets with a capable backup in the frontcourt.

23. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): AJ Johnson, Illawarra (Australia)

Milwaukee's selection of AJ Johnson, a young guard with potential, raised questions due to his developmental stage. Johnson's scoring ability and size suggest a project player who needs time to transition to the NBA level.

24. Washington Wizards (via NYK): Kyshawn George, Miami

Washington secured Kyshawn George, an intriguing wing with shooting prowess and defensive capabilities. George's potential as a versatile guard offers the Wizards depth and flexibility in their backcourt rotation.

25. New York Knicks: Pacome Dadiet, Ulm (Germany)

The Knicks took a chance with Pacome Dadiet, an athletic forward with upside and shot-creation skills. Dadiet's development and potential could pay off as New York builds for the future.

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via NYK): Dillon Jones, Weber State

The Thunder acquired Dillon Jones, a versatile 6-5 point forward, to add depth to their wing rotation. Jones' ability to handle the ball, score, and contribute across multiple areas makes him a valuable asset for Oklahoma City's future plans.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Minnesota bolstered their backcourt depth with the selection of Terrence Shannon Jr., an explosive scorer with shooting improvement. Shannon's offensive capabilities and athleticism provide the Timberwolves with another scoring option off the bench.

28. Phoenix Suns (via DEN): Ryan Dunn, Virginia

Phoenix addressed their defensive needs by drafting Ryan Dunn, a perimeter defender capable of taking on tough assignments. Dunn's defensive skills and work ethic align well with the Suns' defensive-oriented approach.

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Isaiah Collier, USC

Utah landed Isaiah Collier, a high-ceiling prospect with strong athleticism and playmaking abilities. Collier's potential as a dynamic scorer and playmaker elevates the Jazz's roster and adds versatility to their backcourt.

30. Boston Celtics: Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Baylor Scheierman joins the Celtics as a versatile forward with scoring and playmaking skills. Scheierman's ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game aligns with Boston's system, providing depth and flexibility to their roster.

The 2024 NBA Draft's first round showcased a diverse mix of prospects, each offering unique skill sets and potential for growth in the league. As these rookies embark on their NBA journeys, fans and analysts alike will be eager to see how they adapt and contribute to their respective teams.

