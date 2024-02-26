NBA Executive Believes THIS Kyrie Irving Feat Was One of LeBron James’ Greatest Achievement : Report

Former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has recorded many accomplishments throughout his 21 seasons in the NBA.

However, one NBA executive believes perhaps one of his greatest achievements was getting former teammate Kyrie Irving to focus on basketball and play at a very high level when they were a duo.

“It’s doubtful Irving will admit it, but he was at his best in his three years with James,” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com. “One executive told me that perhaps one of the greatest achievements of James’ career was keeping Irving focused and playing superb basketball in those three seasons.

Irving’s upcoming return to Cleveland on Tuesday has allowed some pundits to recall the guard’s Cavs stint, which lasted six seasons.

He joined the team after it brought him in with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 draft. It didn’t take long for him to showcase his potential as one of the league’s brightest young stars.

The season after he won the Rookie of the Year award, Irving secured his first All-Star berth. He made a second consecutive trip to the midseason exhibition in 2014, where he took home the All-Star Game MVP honors.

While he was likely ready to continue leading the Cavs as their top player, Irving may have gotten a huge surprise in the 2014 offseason when James decided to go home to Cleveland after a four-season stay with the Miami Heat.

But even with the prodigal son taking his place in the Cavs’ pecking order, Irving remained very productive. The difference was that he was finally on a contending squad.

In the 2015-16 season, the Duke University product proved to be a perfect No. 2 option behind James, as he recorded 25.2 points per game in the playoffs.

He upped his play in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 27.1 points per contest and hitting perhaps the biggest shot in franchise history in Game 7 of the series.

Kyrie Irving's Career: From Cleveland's Highs to Dallas' Stability

During the 2016-17 season, Irving set personal records in regular season and playoff points per game. However, Cleveland fell short in their efforts to secure a consecutive win against Golden State.

Irving requested a trade in the 2017 off-season in hopes of emerging from James's shadow and taking on a more central role in a team. This led to his trade to the Boston Celtics, where his tenure was marked by a reported locker-room conflict.

In 2019, he stepped back from his earlier promise of continuing with the Celtics and transferred to the Brooklyn Nets. Despite having some of his top-scoring seasons with the Nets, off-court issues overshadowed his stint with the team.

At present, Irving is showcasing his talents with the Dallas Mavericks. Here, he skillfully takes on a supportive role to Luka Doncic, reminiscent of how his potential came to the forefront during his time with James in Cleveland, all while avoiding any controversy.

