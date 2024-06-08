NBA Expansion: 3 Cities That Are in Consideration for a New NBA Team ft Nashville

There are presently 30 teams in the NBA, and an expansion into new markets has not appeared likely anytime soon. This week, Commissioner Adam Silver disclosed that the league may consider adding new teams, which significantly altered the situation.

Silver said before game 1 of the NBA finals, “It’s not preordained that we will expand this time, but I know there’s an enormous amount of interest out there. These three cities would be the top choices to host the next NBA franchise, assuming the league decides to expand sooner rather than later.

1. Nashville

Nashville already boasts two prominent teams: the Nashville Predators and the Tennessee Titans. Music City is a well-liked vacation spot. The birthplace of country music is the ideal choice for the NBA's apparent 40-year push to establish more franchises in southern states.

2. Las Vegas

Sports teams are increasingly choosing Las Vegas as their home base, despite decades of opposition. The Raiders headed to Sin City from Oakland. The Aces have elevated Las Vegas to the status of a premier WNBA basketball city, and the Athletics are scheduled to move there in 2028. For the past year, there have been rumors that the world's entertainment center may get an NBA team. LeBron James has even expressed interest in joining the ownership group.

3. Seattle

The Supersonics' 2009 departure from Seattle was one of the most shocking NBA moves of the twenty-first century and a devastating blow to the city. In the years since, there have been whispers that the league may one day relocate back to the great Northwest. Seattle would be the front-runner to get a new franchise if the league decided to give it some serious thought.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 2024 NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline: 3 Players Who Should Return to College Basketball ft Payton Sandfort