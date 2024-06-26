NBA Fans Compare Dr DisRespect to Josh Giddey After Twitch Bans Streamer for Inappropriately Messaging Minor

NBA fans are once more placing Josh Giddey, the 21-year-old guard of Oklahoma Thunder, under scrutiny. In November 2023, he faced accusations of engaging in an improper relationship with a minor female student from Newport Beach, California. These allegations came to light on social media through images and videos featuring Gidde and a girl, purportedly a high school junior at the time.

In a related incident, Dr. DisRespect, previously a top Twitch streamer, recently broke his silence on his sudden ban from the platform four years ago. For the unversed, he was sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

The streamer, known in real life as Herschel 'Guy' Beahm, had garnered over 4 million followers on Twitch before his channel's unexpected removal in 2020. The ban occurred amid his profitable two-year exclusive with the platform, without a public reason provided.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Reveals LeBron James and JJ Redick Already at Loggerheads Regarding Lakers Direction

Fans react to Josh Giddey allegations with Dr. DisRespect comparisons

The Newport Beach Police Department initiated an inquiry into Josh Giddey's allegations. The age of consent in California is 18, while it is 16 in Oklahoma. Giddey could have confronted charges like Oral Copulation of a Minor if the allegations were substantiated. However, fans did more than laugh over the situation and drew parallels between Dr. DisRespect and Giddey with some interesting reactions.

Advertisement

Despite performing an exhaustive investigation, the Newport Beach Police Department stated that they couldn't find any evidence of criminal activity linked to Mr. Giddey. The NBA affirmed that it was still ongoing with its independent review, even though it had initially started its investigation.

Regardless of the allegations, Giddey, who refrained from making any public comments, continued his participation in the Thunder games throughout the investigation period. He was cited twice for traffic regulations violations in the Newport Beach region in July 2022 when he would have been just 19 years old.

This case underscores the significance of conducting comprehensive and impartial investigations, as mere accusations do not imply guilt. Giddey's decision to stay quiet during media appearances most likely reflected a strategic approach to protect his legal rights.

ALSO READ: Nets Trade Mikal Bridges to Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic and 5 First Round Picks in Blockbuster Deal: Report