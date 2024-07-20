NBA Fans Go Crazy as Clippers Unveil Cutting Edge 'Halo Board' at New Venue Intuit Dome in Inglewood

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to inaugurate their new home, the Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, in less than a month. This new state-of-the-art arena will finally provide Clipper Nation with a venue that is free from the shadows of their city rivals, the Lakers.

Owner Steve Ballmer initially thought he wouldn’t need to build an arena, but soon realized the Clippers needed a space of their own. The new Intuit Dome will be a game-changer for the Clippers franchise, their fans, and NBA in general as it offers things that have never been in the NBA.

Clippers need for a new arena

Steve Ballmer bought the Clippers franchise in 2014, and just six months later he realized that the Clippers needed their own venue. Ballmer felt that fans need to see the differences between LA's two NBA franchises, Clippers and Lakers. The Clippers needed a home that truly felt like theirs, without having to compete with other events or cover up banners from another team.

This is why Steve Ballmer decided to build a new arena for the Clippers in Inglewood, Intuit Dome which aims to be the home and a unique identity for the Clippers franchise.

The revolutionary ‘Halo Board’ at Intuit Dome

The centerpiece of the Intuit Dome is its massive ‘Halo Board’, the largest-ever double-sided halo display in an arena.

The board spans nearly an acre, equivalent to 38,375 square feet, and boasts 233 million LEDs. Developed by Daktronics, it can switch between various modes, including "Player 360 mode," and is capable of showcasing replays, rosters, and special settings for concerts.

Advertisement

The Halo Board also includes innovative features such as a "storm" effect, which uses lights built into the seats to simulate lightning.

Additionally, it is equipped with t-shirt cannons designed to enhance the viewing experience for fans in the upper bowl seats.

The Intuit Dome is not just a basketball arena; it is set to be a premier entertainment destination. The grand opening will feature a performance by Bruno Mars, with other scheduled acts including Usher, Billy Joel, and Olivia Rodrigo. This multi-purpose use of the venue promises to make it a hotspot for various events.

READ MORE: NBA Insider Reveals Shocking Details on Potential Zach LaVine Trade to LA Clippers

Intuit Dome opening and future events

The Intuit Dome will officially open on August 15, with the Clippers making their debut in October for the 2024-25 NBA season. The arena will also play a significant role in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as it is scheduled to host the basketball games.

Advertisement

The new Intuit Dome is a groundbreaking development for the Clippers franchise, offering a unique never-seen-before viewing experience for fans. With its advanced technology, it is set to become a landmark venue in Inglewood, Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.