NBA Fans Hilariously Troll James Harden, Jimmy Butler and Paul George for Teaming Up in China: ’Nobody Passing the Ball'

NBA fans poked fun at Paul George, James Harden, and Jimmy Butler as they prepared to participate in the Hong Kong Charity Game organized by NBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming. The event is part of Yao Ming's Foundation, which focuses on supporting youth in China.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is expected to join George, Butler, and Harden in the charity game, potentially adding another star to the lineup.

Fans joked about these players participating in an offseason charity game after missing time during the NBA playoffs over the past three seasons. Here are some of the best reactions.

The 12th Yao Foundation Charity Game, themed "Grow with Sports, Embrace Hong Kong with Love," will feature a basketball carnival. The carnival, set for Tuesday morning at AsiaWorld-Expo, will include friendly games, trick shot demonstrations, and other activities.

According to the Yao Foundation website, NBA stars will engage directly with the public and fans. The players will take part in community and sports-themed events, which are designed to promote sports philanthropy while reflecting the "Grow with Sports" spirit.

Butler's participation in the event makes sense, given the Yao Foundation's strong reputation, with over 15 years of organizing basketball charity events.

“It’s great, I love it,” said the Miami Heat forward. “I even get to go to the same karaoke; it’s always a good time.”

Playing alongside Harden, George, Butler, and Kuzma on the international team are Jalen Lecque, Trhae Mitchell, and Josh Reeves, who are all part of the G League, the NBA's official minor league.

Joseph Young, a player for the Iranian team Shahrdari Gorgan, was also included. Their opponents, the Chinese Basketball Stars Team, consist of 11 players from six Chinese Basketball Association teams and are being coached by the well-known Chinese head coach Du Feng.

