NBA Fans in Frenzy as Lakers’ Bronny James Tweet Gets More Likes Than Celtics' 2024 Championship PIC 

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers are overjoyed by a recent win i.e. Bronny James over the Boston Celtics. No, we are not talking about any NBA game win. However short-lived the happiness is, the purple and yellow supporters got a reason to smile after missing out on the major championship.

Lakers fans in frenzy over likes on Bronny James' pic over Celtics' NBA Championship post

While the son of Lakers’ big man, LeBron James is letting the NBA Draft pick sync in, as he is soon to share the court with his father, his fans got into a unique frenzy on a social media post. An X/Twitter handle named Bron Muse, drew a comparison between two of the most talked about tweets in recent times.

On one side, it was Bronny James' 2024 NBA Draft pick announcement by the Lakers’ official handle, which got 140K+ likes within a day of posting. On the other hand, there was a screenshot of another tweet from the Celtics’ official account having a great edit featuring the whole team after they clinched their 18th NBA Championship ring, which in turn had 133K+ likes so far.

However, the Twitter war does not hold much significance in comparison with an actual title victory. But, for the Lakers fans, a win is a win.

NBA analyst jokingly suggested Celtics should hold Bronny James hostage

ESPN's Tim Legler amusingly proposed that the Boston Celtics take the lead in this audacious plan, with Joe Mazzulla noted for his daring spirit in such scenarios.

Poking a hilarious discussion at the show, Legler said, “You all know that [Lakers] picked 55th. You know who picks 54th? Boston. So, I like movies. I like true crime, stuff like that."

He continued, "I’m just saying: 54th pick we renew the ‘Cold War’ between the Celtics and the Lakers. The Boston Celtics take Bronny James and they send a ransom note to the Lakers, ‘We have your son. We have your son. If you want him back, it’s gonna take Austin Reaves.”

On Day 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft, the spotlight remained on Bronny James, who has been eagerly speculated to join his father LeBron on the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the 2024 NBA Draft was still going on, a banter broke out at ESPN’s First Take which opened up a humorous possibility for any of the other 29 NBA franchises to draft Bronny and playfully hold him "hostage" from the Lakers, capitalizing on the presumed desire of the Lakers to please LeBron.

