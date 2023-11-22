NBA fans join Charles Barkley in hilarious roast of Jordan Clarkson’s pregame fit ahead of Lakers vs. Jazz

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson stole attention with his unusual fashion style before Tuesday night's In-Season Tournament game against the Lakers.

Clarkson captured everyone's attention when he made his appearance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, masquerading in a huge black hat reminiscent of a pirate's.

The NBA on TNT team couldn't resist commenting on his peculiar outfit, teasing the 31-year-old guard over his unconventional hat after witnessing him saunter towards the visiting team's changing area.

Shaquille O’Neal humorously likened Clarkson to a conquistador, and Kenny Smith yelled out, 'Pirates of the Caribbean!'

Charles Barkley's puzzled comment was, 'What the hell is that? Halloween was two weeks ago.'

Apart from the NBA on TNT group, many social media users also had a lot to say regarding Clarkson's pregame ensemble choice, emphasizing his peculiar fashion sense.

Moments before Clarkson's entrance, LeBron James made an appearance that was broadcast on the TNT screen.

The basketball legend donned a classy USD 3990 beige Zegna jacket. Barkley firmly expressed that this is how players are expected to dress before games.

Lakers secure tournament quarterfinal spot with dominant win

The Lakers locked their place in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinals, sealing an impressive victory over the Utah Jazz, 131-99.

Anthony Davis emerged as the top performer, scoring 26 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, and providing four assists and two steals.

LeBron James contributed significantly with 17 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

D’Angelo Russell, after a patch of sub-par games, improved his performance by amassing 20 points along with eight assists.

LeBron's remarkable performance propelled the Lakers to a strong start.

He set a new NBA record by becoming the first player to reach 39,000 points and also moved to the 7th spot on the all-time 3-pointer list.

By the end of the first quarter, the Lakers had a 15-point lead with a score of 32 points.

Davis was close to achieving a double-double, contributing 11 points and nine rebounds.

Austin Reaves made an instant impact by scoring five quick points. However, the game saw Cam Reddish bow out due to groin discomfort

